06.Dez.2022



 Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.6.8
'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen, die mit gcc 11.2 und WinUAE kompiliert wurden (YouTube-Video). Heute wurde die Version 1.6.8 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • NEW: update gcc to 12.2.0, binutils, GNU gdb (GDB) 13.0.50.20221127-git
  • FIX: WinUAE/FS-UAE: don't enable "Full stack frame tracking" (caused WinUAE to crash due to stack overflow in certain situations)
  • NEW: assembly: View memory for symbols in assembly
  • NEW: assembly: Support other Motorola assembly language providers
  • FIX: assembly: Cycle count was missing on last line of source
  • NEW: assembly: Cycle decoration improvements
  • FIX: assembly: Async parsing
  • CHG: disassembly: New CPU cycle count implementation with improved accuracy
  • NEW: disassembly: Tooltip improvements
  • NEW: debugger: Disassembled memory view
  • NEW: debugger: Add symbol offset labels to registers
(dr)

[Meldung: 06. Dez. 2022, 20:31]
