|ENGLISH VERSION
|
||
||
||
||
||
||
|25.Dez.2022
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.12.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.12.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HWP_ZIP_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Read and write ZIP arch... AmiArcadia_29.34.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... LHArchiver_1.7.lha Files/Archive Create lha archives int... Freedroid_1.0.2.lha Games/Action Remake of the classic P... SuperTux_0.1.3.lha Games/Platform SuperTux_0.1.3.lha 194X_0.7b.lha Games/Shoot2D 194X_0.7b.lha MahjonggTiles_1.2.lha Games/Think MUI based Shanghai type... Mesa-demos.lha Graphics/TinyGL Mesa demos for TinyGL Fireflies_2.06.lha Graphics/TinyGL FireFlies (MorphOS Tiny... Scout_3.6.lha System/Monitoring This is the official co... TinyGL-Update-2022-12-... System/Update This is the seventh pub...(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Dez. 2022, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
|
