Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.5

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt.



Vor wenigen Augenblicken wurde die Version 5.5 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:



Bugfixes

Reverted CD32 autoloader to normal config

added linefeed in logging errors from CDDA init

CDDA and AHI wouldn't respect the selected SDL2 audio device

CDDA audio would fail to init in some cases

CD32 mode wasn't properly applied when using WHDLoad booter

fixed passing string to write_log in Panel Paths

Enumeration of Recording devices would write into sound device ID

NVRAM path wasn't used in CD32/CDTV configs

uaegfx blitter was accidentally disabled

uaegfx masked and overlapping blit fix

gfx_top_windowed/gfx_left_windowed replacement config entries

When using Alt-Tab, the keys were not released when returning control

When selecting a folder/file the contents were not always updated

Fixed magicmouse without virtual mouse driver

Changing HDD controller for Hardfile lost the path to the hardfile

fixed glitches with File and Folder selectors

Controller axes inverted status was not respected when reading their input Improvements

add support for UAE Zorro II RTG boards

increase Savestate thumb size

replace sdl2-config with pkgconf

use 2MB Chip also, for A600 configs with Fast RAM

major refactoring of whdload booter

add more descriptive text when remapping controller buttons

updated WHDLoad XML and GameControllers DB to latest versions

ShowMessage now supports 3 lines. Added timestamp info when updating XML

Added more configurable paths in GUI: NVRAM, Screenshots, Savestates

added nvram and inputrecordings directories in repo

updated WHDLoad XML to latest version

cherry-picked various pieces from x86 branch

cherry pick updates from x86 branch Build System

added RPI4 Manjaro separate build

added inputrecordings and nvram directories in packaging (dr)



[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2022, 14:14]

