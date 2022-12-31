amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Jan.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 31.12.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.12.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorerNG_3.82.zip    Audio/Players             A module player by Jörg.
ENCORE_SCENIC_Kheshkha... Demoscene/ENCORE          A demo for MorphOS name...
Nanosaur2_2.1.0.lha       Games/Action              Pangea Software’s Nanos...
BillyFrontier_1.1.0.lha   Games/Action              Billy Frontier is an ar...
OttoMatic_4.0.0.lha       Games/Adventure           OttoMatic_4.0.0 for mod...
CroMagRally_3.0.0.lha     Games/Race                The wildest racing game...
Woof!_10.5.0.lha          Games/Shoot3D             Woof! is a continuation...
fheroes2_1.0.0.lha        Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
AmiBrixx_2.2.lha          Games/Think               A puzzle-game for the a...
ComicOn_1.4.lha           Graphics/Show             ComicOn downloads the s...
Farewell e-card.lha       Misc                      Farewell e-Card from  M...
Tipografia_1.2.lha        Office/DTP                Generate printable sign...
TinyGL-Update-2022-12-... System/Update             This is the seventh pub...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2023, 08:45]
