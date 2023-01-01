|05.Jan.2023
| Tool: Image2PDF für alle Amiga-Systeme
Bernd Assenmacher hat die Version 1.3 seines Tools Image2PDF veröffentlicht, das PNG- oder JPG-Bilder in eine PDF-Datei umwandelt. Als Zielformat können unter anderem A3, A4 oder A5 ausgewählt werden. Image2PDF ist für alle Amiga-Systeme verfügbar und benötigt das Polybios-Plugin, wobei es ausreicht, die Dateien "polybios.ext" und "polybios.hwp" nach "Libs/Hollywood" zu kopieren (für AROS exisitiert nur das die Datei "polybios.hwp"). Ännderungen in der Version 1.3:
(dr)
- added icons from Carlo again which were accidently bad converted in V1.2
- corrected "Credits" in terms of the Amikit icon(s) ;-)
- the source folder and the save folder is now memorized when doing more than one picture to PDF
- added requester which asks if it is wanted to do more pictures to PDF
- added requester if the PDF file already exists (overwrite protection)
- on commandline/shell it is no longer neccesary to give the full path of the picture file
- its now checked if the PDF file to be saved ends with ".pdf"
- improved error message in case of invalid loaded picture/file
- added automatic closing of the viewer windows
- added Image2PDF as Hollywood Applet (at least Hollywood Player 9.1 has to be used)
