|08.Jan.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 07.01.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 07.01.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-01-06 new: Tank Buster (Kingsoft) done by Psygore (Info)
- 2023-01-06 fixed: Elvira - Mistress of the Dark (Horrorsoft/Accolade) sountracker replay routine fixed (dma wait, audio volume), ntsc option support (Info)
- 2023-01-04 improved: Bard's Tale 2: The Destiny Knight (Interplay) DMA wait in replayer fixed, manual and solution included (Info)
- 2023-01-04 improved: Pinball Mania (21st Century Entertainment) supports another version (Info)
- 2023-01-02 improved: Space Ace (Ready Soft) 3 versions supported now, all versions supported in V1.1 work again (V1.2 update broke support for one version) (Info)
- 2023-01-01 improved: Dungeon Master (FTL/Software Heaven) supports more versions, fixed graphical issued (Info)
- 2023-01-01 fixed: Bards Tale (Interplay) imager fixed, manual included (Info)
