|08.Jan.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.01.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
mce.lha gam/uti 4Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
zip_lib.lha lib/mis 184kb 4.1 Library for reading/writing zip ...
amicygnix-base.lha net/mis 148Mb 4.1 An Unix/X11 environment for Amig...
amicygnix-base-src.lha net/mis 22Mb 4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix base pa...
amicygnix-tools.lha net/mis 95Mb 4.1 Extension package for AmiCygnix,...
amicygnix-tools-src.lha net/mis 3Mb 4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix tools p...
amicygnix-x11-src.lha net/mis 67Mb 4.1 Sources of the basic X11 system ...
exutil.lha uti/mis 2Mb 4.0 An exif based batch renamer
zmakebas.lha uti/mis 113kb 4.0 Make ZX Spectrum .TAP from BASIC...
guideml.lha uti/tex 148kb 4.0 AmigaGuide -> HTML converter ...
image2pdf.lha uti/tex 6Mb 4.0 Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
(snx)
