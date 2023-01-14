amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
15.Jan.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 14.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ASMPro1.19.lha           dev/asm    109K  68k ASM-Pro v1.19c (minor update)
filex-2.6-morphos.lha    disk/moni  598K  MOS binary file editor (8 catalogs)
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 45K   68k Land on Earth or Moon or Mars...
StefACS.lha              game/demo  64K   68k Adventures creator, working i...
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha      game/misc  7.9M  68k Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 1.9...
ScummVM_RTG.lha          game/misc  7.9M  68k Amiga port of ScummVM
GQ2Demo.lha              game/role  990K  68k Demo of a Point & Click Adven...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  34M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
luett-font.lha           text/bfont 4K    68k Small HiRes font (8x8, all co...
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  15M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  14M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip      text/pfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-26.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-27.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
avalanche.lha            util/arc   81K   AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
Albatros.lha             util/boot  34K   68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
MuRedox.lha              util/boot  140K  68k MuLib based math speedup patc...
MMULib.lha               util/libs  773K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
SoftIEEE.lha             util/libs  77K   68k math lib&881/882 FPU emulator...
AmiKick.lha              util/misc  49K       Check Kickstart images under ...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  2.8M  68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  39K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Jan. 2023, 07:05] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.