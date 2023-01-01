|16.Jan.2023
CS-Lab (ANF)
| CS-Lab: Warp-Firmware-Pack 1.400
CS-Lab stellt ein Update der Firmware für seine 68060-basierten Warp-Turbokarten zur Verfügung. Die Neuerungen der Version 1.400 im einzelnen:
- Hardware sprite in RTG modes
- Additional RTG hardware acceleration:
- BliltTemplate
- BlitPattern
- BlitRectNoMaskComplete
- P96 monitor file tooltypes support:
- NOBLITTER=Yes (disable hw acceleration)
- SOFTSPRITE=Yes (disable hw sprite)
(note that these options are mainly for debug/troubleshooting, so should be inactive by default)
- Fixed displaying screens larger than surrent resolution. Correct panning and autoscroll
- P96 driver partially rewritten in machine code
- P96 driver compiled and tested using recent SDK from icomp.de
- WiFi password hidden by default in WarpDiag and WarpTool
- MC68060 internal temperature sensor auto offset calibration
- Other minor improvements and bug fixes
[Meldung: 16. Jan. 2023, 19:40]
