22.Jan.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 21.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Beautiful_Machine_Vol... demo/sound 813K  68k Musicdisk
PcmciaCD.lha             driver/med 10K   68k ATAPI PCMCIA CD driver Sony Vaio
anaiis_lowlevel.lha      driver/oth 25K   68k Anaiis lowlevel release 0.02
jfsw.lha                 game/shoot 1.7M  68k Shadow Warrior Amiga Port
pcexhumed.lha            game/shoot 671K  68k Exhumed / Powerslave Port
Fenachistoscopio_AROS... gfx/show   2.2M  x86 Phenakistiscopes player
Fenachistoscopio_MOS.lha gfx/show   2.3M  MOS Phenakistiscopes player
Fenachistoscopio_OS4.lha gfx/show   2.6M  OS4 Phenakistiscopes player
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.4M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
LN4TheEnd.lha            mods/misc  2.7M      4ch 16bit LN4TheEnd MED track
luett-font.lha           text/bfont 4K        Small HiRes font (8x8, all co...
NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip     text/bfont 2.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B26.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B27.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
SteMarRegFonts.lha       text/bfont 68K       8 fonts made by Stefano Maria...
avalanche_de.lha         util/arc   1K        German catalog for Avalanche ...
filesysbox.m68k-amiga... util/libs  73K   68k A FUSE compatible file system...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Jan. 2023, 08:02] [Kommentare: 0]
