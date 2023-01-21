|22.Jan.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 21.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Beautiful_Machine_Vol... demo/sound 813K 68k Musicdisk
PcmciaCD.lha driver/med 10K 68k ATAPI PCMCIA CD driver Sony Vaio
anaiis_lowlevel.lha driver/oth 25K 68k Anaiis lowlevel release 0.02
jfsw.lha game/shoot 1.7M 68k Shadow Warrior Amiga Port
pcexhumed.lha game/shoot 671K 68k Exhumed / Powerslave Port
Fenachistoscopio_AROS... gfx/show 2.2M x86 Phenakistiscopes player
Fenachistoscopio_MOS.lha gfx/show 2.3M MOS Phenakistiscopes player
Fenachistoscopio_OS4.lha gfx/show 2.6M OS4 Phenakistiscopes player
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.4M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
LN4TheEnd.lha mods/misc 2.7M 4ch 16bit LN4TheEnd MED track
luett-font.lha text/bfont 4K Small HiRes font (8x8, all co...
NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip text/bfont 2.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B26.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B27.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
SteMarRegFonts.lha text/bfont 68K 8 fonts made by Stefano Maria...
avalanche_de.lha util/arc 1K German catalog for Avalanche ...
filesysbox.m68k-amiga... util/libs 73K 68k A FUSE compatible file system...
(snx)
