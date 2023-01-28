amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
29.Jan.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
apccomm.lha              comm/misc  205K  68k transfers files between Amiga...
Forest.lha               demo/ecs   120K  68k Forest demo for GERP2023/Sweden
bin2iso_mos.lha          disk/misc  29K   MOS bin2iso - Convert BIN files t...
Cadius.lha               disk/misc  148K  MOS BD's ProDOS disk imaging utility
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha     disk/misc  79K   x86 SMB2 file system client
smb2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha  disk/misc  148K  68k SMB2 file system client
PcmciaCD.lha             driver/med 10K   68k ATAPI PCMCIA CD driver Sony Vaio
anaiis_lowlevel.lha      driver/oth 25K   68k Anaiis lowlevel release 0.02
jfduke3d.lha             game/shoot 1.3M  68k JFDuke3D Amiga Port
Inform6.lha              game/text  845K  68k Compiler of Infocom-format st...
webptools130_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   2.4M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools130_aros.lha    gfx/conv   3.7M  x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
FrodoItaCat.lha          misc/emu   12K       Italian catalog for Frodo v2.4
Tipografia_AROS.lha      text/dtp   2.3M  x86 Create printable signs using ...
avalanche_de.lha         util/arc   7K        German catalog for Avalanche ...
Avalanche_FR.lha         util/arc   7K        French catalog for Avalanche ...
avalanche_guide_de.lha   util/arc   7K        German translation of Avalanc...
LHArchiver.lha           util/arc   4.8M  68k create lha archives intuitively
filesysbox.i386-aros.lha util/libs  52K   x86 A FUSE compatible file system...
filesysbox.m68k-amiga... util/libs  72K   68k A FUSE compatible file system...
SoftIEEE.lha             util/libs  59K   68k math lib&881/882 FPU emulator...
CurrencyConverter.lha    util/misc  12K   68k convert one currency type to ...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  3.9M  68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  39K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Jan. 2023, 06:26] [Kommentare: 0]
