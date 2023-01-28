|29.Jan.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 28.01.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.01.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
apccomm.lha comm/misc 205K 68k transfers files between Amiga...
Forest.lha demo/ecs 120K 68k Forest demo for GERP2023/Sweden
bin2iso_mos.lha disk/misc 29K MOS bin2iso - Convert BIN files t...
Cadius.lha disk/misc 148K MOS BD's ProDOS disk imaging utility
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha disk/misc 79K x86 SMB2 file system client
smb2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha disk/misc 148K 68k SMB2 file system client
PcmciaCD.lha driver/med 10K 68k ATAPI PCMCIA CD driver Sony Vaio
anaiis_lowlevel.lha driver/oth 25K 68k Anaiis lowlevel release 0.02
jfduke3d.lha game/shoot 1.3M 68k JFDuke3D Amiga Port
Inform6.lha game/text 845K 68k Compiler of Infocom-format st...
webptools130_a68k.lha gfx/conv 2.4M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools130_aros.lha gfx/conv 3.7M x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
FrodoItaCat.lha misc/emu 12K Italian catalog for Frodo v2.4
Tipografia_AROS.lha text/dtp 2.3M x86 Create printable signs using ...
avalanche_de.lha util/arc 7K German catalog for Avalanche ...
Avalanche_FR.lha util/arc 7K French catalog for Avalanche ...
avalanche_guide_de.lha util/arc 7K German translation of Avalanc...
LHArchiver.lha util/arc 4.8M 68k create lha archives intuitively
filesysbox.i386-aros.lha util/libs 52K x86 A FUSE compatible file system...
filesysbox.m68k-amiga... util/libs 72K 68k A FUSE compatible file system...
SoftIEEE.lha util/libs 59K 68k math lib&881/882 FPU emulator...
CurrencyConverter.lha util/misc 12K 68k convert one currency type to ...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 3.9M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha util/time 39K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
