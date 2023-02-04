|ENGLISH VERSION
|05.Feb.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
NewRulesForTools.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes NewRulesForTools.lha CatalogTranslation.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes CatalogTranslation.lha BarsnPipes_1.3.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes A high-end MIDI sequenc... BarsnPipes-EasyStart.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes Two small scripts: one ... RulesforSkins.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes RulesforSkins.lha SDK_MichaelRees.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes SDK_MichaelRees.lha WildMIDI_0.4.5.lha Development/Library WildMIDI is a simple so... pasfetch.lha Development/Monitoring Pascal fetch for MorphO... OttoMatic_4.0.1.lha Games/Action 3D OttoMatic for modern sy... MightyMike_3.0.2.lha Games/Action Pangea Software's Might... TheWidowII-eCard.lha Games/Adventure The Widow II: Evil's Re... iGame_2.2.1_FR.lha Games/Launcher French catalog for iGam... iGame_2.2.1.lha Games/Launcher A frontend to launching... Fallout2-ce_1.2_R0.lha Games/RPG Open source Fallout 2 dMagnetic_0.35.lha Games/Text Interpreter for Magneti... png2bbc_1.14.lha Graphics/Convert BBC Micro sprites from ... LiteXL_2.1.1r1.lha Text/Edit Lite XL is a lightweigh... PageStream5_FR_1.1.lha Translations French translation of P...(snx)
