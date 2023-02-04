amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
05.Feb.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 04.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Golem.lha                biz/misc   505K  68k Business management software ...
Envoy_FR.lha             comm/net   5K        French catalog for Envoy 3
parForth.lha             dev/lang   426K  x86 pForth compiled with AROS fun...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.9M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
dMagnetic.lha            game/text  361K  68k Interpreter for Magnetic Scro...
AmiMineSweeper.lha       game/think 42K   68k Minesweeper for Amiga
RoyaltyAround.lha        game/think 2.8M  68k Royalty Around solitaire card...
png2bbc.lha              gfx/conv   613K  MOS BBC Micro sprites from PNG im...
fxPAINT_FR.lha           gfx/edit   16K       French catalog for fxPAINT 2.02
PoligoniRegolari.lha     gfx/show   21K   68k 99 sides regular poligon
AmiModRadio.lha          mus/play   2.8M  68k Play modules from Internet so...
mhimdev.lha              mus/play   12K   68k MHI driver for mpeg.device
ltx-cb12.lha             util/boot  4K    68k CBoot v1.2 - Ultimate Boot Se...
NDos.lha                 util/boot  20K   68k Boot menu 4 games on floppies
iGame.lha                util/misc  318K  68k Front-end for WHDLoad
pasfetch.lha             util/moni  195K  MOS Pascal fetch for MorphOS (PoC)
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  66K   68k Screen clock with calendar
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Feb. 2023, 08:28] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.