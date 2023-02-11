|12.Feb.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 11.02.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.02.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
fe.lha dev/lang 45K MOS A tiny, embeddable language
TinyInvaders.lha game/shoot 1.7M 68k SPACE INVADERS poor clone in ...
LazyMines_FR.lha game/think 6K French catalog for LazyMines 3.x
RPNScientific.lha misc/math 2.7M x86 RPN scientific and programmer...
AmigaKlangSamples.lha mods/smpl 664K Samples & Instruments for Ami...
UADE_MMV8.lha mus/play 15K 68k MusicMakerV8 players for UADE
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip text/bfont 2.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
cabextract.lha util/arc 54K 68k Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
cabextract_MOS.lha util/arc 51K MOS Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
cabextract_OS4.lha util/arc 44K OS4 Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) arc...
deark.lha util/arc 2.9M 68k Extract data from various fil...
MousePressed.lha util/batch 8K 68k Check if mouse buttons are pr...
Image2PDF.lha util/conv 8.9M ALL convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
AmiSSL-5.7-OS3.lha util/libs 3.3M 68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.7-OS4.lha util/libs 3.1M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.7-SDK.lha util/libs 2.3M AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
eflashutil.lha util/misc 41K 68k GUI for eFlasher utility for ...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 3.9M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AnalogClock.lha util/time 39K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2023, 09:09] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Feb. 2023, 10:34]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]