Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.9

Soeben wurde die Version 3.9.9 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:



changes in project:: updated documentation

updated examples drawer

re-added serveral resident sourcefiles of BB2 for later improvement

added disassembled source code for blitzlibs animlib, iffiolib, ilbmifflib

added several StormWizard-demos made by @mdbergmann changed: moved commands GetD0, PutD0, GetRegD0, PushD0 from wzlib to environlib (wzlib needs at least OS2 so use of these commands prevented the executable to be working with an older OS

reduced memory consumption for string in PED

changed scroll size to 1 character when scrolling left or right

changed behaviour of marked blocks, they behave now like blocks in other editors

removed dependency of fontlib for diskfontlib when using ROM-font, so diskfont.library is not needed anymore if topaz is used! added: new function win windowslib: WindowIsOpen(win#) returns True if the window with given number is opened fixed: fixed several broken OS-functioncalls in PED and compiler that could lead to a crash

fixed crash of PED when source code contains TAB-characters

fixed crash when using HELP-key on certain macro names

fixed some display problems with cursor when blinking is turned off

fixed some display problems when scrolling source from outside the window

fixed seldom display problems with highlighting of statement names

fixed multiple redraws of source window at resize of window

fixed configuration: state of intellisense option was not parsed correctly

fixed: if a source file was "saved as", the new filename was not shown in tab title

fixed: crash when saving as plain text

Download: AmiBlitz399.lha (10 MB) (dr)



