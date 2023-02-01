|16.Feb.2023
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.9
Soeben wurde die Version 3.9.9 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
changes in project::
changed:
- updated documentation
- updated examples drawer
- re-added serveral resident sourcefiles of BB2 for later improvement
- added disassembled source code for blitzlibs animlib, iffiolib, ilbmifflib
- added several StormWizard-demos made by @mdbergmann
added:
- moved commands GetD0, PutD0, GetRegD0, PushD0 from wzlib to environlib (wzlib needs at least OS2 so use of these commands prevented the executable to be working with an older OS
- reduced memory consumption for string in PED
- changed scroll size to 1 character when scrolling left or right
- changed behaviour of marked blocks, they behave now like blocks in other editors
- removed dependency of fontlib for diskfontlib when using ROM-font, so diskfont.library is not needed anymore if topaz is used!
fixed:
- new function win windowslib: WindowIsOpen(win#) returns True if the window with given number is opened
- fixed several broken OS-functioncalls in PED and compiler that could lead to a crash
- fixed crash of PED when source code contains TAB-characters
- fixed crash when using HELP-key on certain macro names
- fixed some display problems with cursor when blinking is turned off
- fixed some display problems when scrolling source from outside the window
- fixed seldom display problems with highlighting of statement names
- fixed multiple redraws of source window at resize of window
- fixed configuration: state of intellisense option was not parsed correctly
- fixed: if a source file was "saved as", the new filename was not shown in tab title
- fixed: crash when saving as plain text
Download: AmiBlitz399.lha (10 MB) (dr)
[Meldung: 16. Feb. 2023, 12:38] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]