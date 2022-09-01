01.Mär.2023









AmigaOS 4: Audio-Editor Rave 1.6

Wie vor zwei Tagen in seinem Blog angekündigt, hat Daniel 'trixie' Jedlicka die Version 1.6 des von ihm entwickelten Audio-Editors "Rave" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 1.6: Import and export of raw files.

Saving in the Ogg Vorbis format.

Reworked the IFF-8SVX saver, which now also supports stereo.

Saving WAV files is no longer limited to PCM: several other data formats and encodings can be selected in the WAV configuration window.

Reworked the MP3 saver configuration window for better user control.

When using the Save function, compressed files (MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis) are no longer overwritten silently, without giving the user a chance to review/adjust the compression parameters.

Added a Save As button in the program toolbar.

Added a Pause button in the transport bar.

Linked with the latest versions of libogg and libvorbis for improved Ogg Vorbis support.

Various other smaller improvements and fixes.

Updated documentation. Rave benötigt AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition Update 2 sowie A-EON's Enhancer-Core-Klassen. Wer den Entwickler unterstützen möchte, hat dazu auf seiner Ko-fi-Seite die Möglichkeit. (dr)



