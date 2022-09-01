|01.Mär.2023
| AmigaOS 4: Audio-Editor Rave 1.6
Wie vor zwei Tagen in seinem Blog angekündigt, hat Daniel 'trixie' Jedlicka die Version 1.6 des von ihm entwickelten Audio-Editors "Rave" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 1.6:
Rave benötigt AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition Update 2 sowie A-EON's Enhancer-Core-Klassen. Wer den Entwickler unterstützen möchte, hat dazu auf seiner Ko-fi-Seite die Möglichkeit. (dr)
- Import and export of raw files.
- Saving in the Ogg Vorbis format.
- Reworked the IFF-8SVX saver, which now also supports stereo.
- Saving WAV files is no longer limited to PCM: several other data formats and encodings can be selected in the WAV configuration window.
- Reworked the MP3 saver configuration window for better user control.
- When using the Save function, compressed files (MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis) are no longer overwritten silently, without giving the user a chance to review/adjust the compression parameters.
- Added a Save As button in the program toolbar.
- Added a Pause button in the transport bar.
- Linked with the latest versions of libogg and libvorbis for improved Ogg Vorbis support.
- Various other smaller improvements and fixes.
- Updated documentation.
