|05.Mär.2023
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 04.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.03.2023 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
thewidowii-ecard2.lha dem/mis 4Mb This is the second and last demo...
whatiff2.09.lha doc/mis 1Mb Magazine on AmigaGuide
hle-pokercard.lha gam/car 4Mb Guess the next card to appear in...
ghostscript-10.0.0.m68k-a... uti/pri 12Mb Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/...
ghostscript-10.0.0.x86_64... uti/pri 12Mb Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/...
installerlg.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 121kb Commodore Installer replacement
[Meldung: 05. Mär. 2023, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
