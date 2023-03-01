amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Mär.2023



 Gotek-Firmware: FlashFloppy 3.39
FlashFloppy ist eine alternative, quelloffene Firmware für den Floppy-Emulator Gotek, dessen ursprüngliche Firmware inzwischen nicht mehr weiterentwickelt wird. Änderungen in Version 3.39:
  • AT32F415: Run this MCU at 144Hz (previously 72MHz).
  • HFE: Fix HFEv3 support. Support Dungeon Master & Chaos Strikes Back.
  • IMG.CFG: Support mixed sector sizes per track (Ensoniq Mirage etc).
  • IMG.CFG: New option img_bps= allows padding of short sectors in IMG files.
  • FF.CFG: New option notify-volume= for notifying on insert/eject events.
  • FF.CFG: New OLED display sub-option 'hflip' horizontally flips display.
  • Various other small fixes.
(dr)

[Meldung: 05. Mär. 2023, 13:22] [Kommentare: 0]
