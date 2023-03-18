|ENGLISH VERSION
|19.Mär.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.03.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MIDITools_1.4.lha Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes MIDI-Tools (MIDI-In** a... VintageSongPlayer_2.55... Audio/Players A different, funny and ... Hollywood_SDK_10.0.lha Development/Hollywood Plugin development kit ... HollywoodPlayer_10.0.lha Development/Hollywood Hollywood Player is a p... Bochs_2.7.lha Emulation A PC Emulator, which al... Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_4.lha Games/Shoot3D Doom3 ProjectUAC X-Moto_0.6.2.lha Games/Sport A challenging 2D motocr... Vanilla-RA_1.1.lha Games/Strategy Version 1.0 of a port o... Vanilla-TD_1.1.lha Games/Strategy Vanilla-TD_1.1.lha fheroes2_1.0.2.lha Games/Strategy fheroes2 is a recreatio... VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra... Wayfarer_5.0.lha Network/Web Wayfarer is the latest ... How_to_build_the_machi... Videos Video of How to build t... April-mov.lha Videos Video of April in mov f... April-avi.lha Videos Video of April in avi f... Efika.lha Videos Video of Efika PPC by b... How_to_build_the_machi... Videos Video of How_to_build_t... How_to_build_the_machi... Videos Video of How to build t...(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Mär. 2023, 08:13] [Kommentare: 1 - 19. Mär. 2023, 08:32]
