19.Mär.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.03.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.03.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha                  aud/mis 414kb 4.0 MIDI sequencer
vintagesongplayer.lha    aud/pla 2Mb   4.0 A JukeBox multiformat player
cubicide_hw.lha          dev/mis 822kb 4.0 Cubic IDE Add-on for Hollywood 10.0
hollywood_sdk.zip        dev/mis 3Mb   4.0 SDK for Hollywood 10.0
hwplayer.lha             dev/mis 10Mb  4.0 Run applets created by Hollywood
ultraedit.zip            dev/mis 15kb  4.0 UltraEdit wordfile for Hollywood...
maestrixreloaded.lha     dri/aud 1Mb   4.0 Reloaded on PowerPC!
fheroes2.lha             gam/str 8Mb   4.1 Engine Heroes of Might and Magic...
videntiumpicta.lha       gra/vie 3Mb   4.0 Videntium Picta is picture viewer
sylpheed.lha             net/ema 21Mb  4.1 E-mail client for AmiCygnix with...
sylpheed-src.lha         net/ema 1Mb   4.1 Sources of Sylpheed 3.0.3 for Am...
amicygnix-base.lha       net/mis 148Mb 4.1 An Unix/X11 environment for Amig...
amicygnix-base-src.lha   net/mis 22Mb  4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix base pa...
compression.lha          uti/mis 1Mb   4.1 A PDF generator
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Mär. 2023, 08:13] [Kommentare: 0]
