|24.Mär.2023
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.0
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt.
Vor wenigen Augenblicken wurde die Version 5.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- Fix "default" button setting not fully enabling CD32 pad mode when CD32 was configured.
- Detection of hotplug controllers didn't work after 5.4
- Restart would cause crashes sometimes
- fixed controller axis should be separate from joystick axis handling
- memory pattern would cause graphics glitches in some cases
- virtual keyboard now works with CD32 mode as well
- fixed crash if something triggered a CPU HALT3
- fixed various compiler warnings
- revert custom, blitter and drawing to WinUAE 4.4.0 standard
- 50Hz scroll was not smooth
- improve scrolling smoothness under 50Hz
- Don't use SDL_Quit until we actually quit Amiberry
Build System
- Implemented On-Screen Virtual Keyboard
- Added VKBD default toggle key
- added VKBD retroarch mapping support
- updated game controllers db to latest version
- Clean up filesystem and bsdsocket emulation earlier.
- cherry picked recent updates from dev
- add SDL2 version in logfile
- Rewrite Serial port support, using libserialport - this also adds a new build requirement
- Disk - Check raw write buffer index, removed debugging.
- refactored input event handling to minimize latency
- removed unreachable code
- decrease mouse map sensitivity on joystick handling
- added more logging during retroarch event handling
- refactored controller input logic
- refactored atomic operations, moved byteswap functions
- added new default options in amiberry.conf
- GUI improvements
- added Warp reset option in Misc Panel
- implemented turbo boot option
- added 1024x600 RTG resolution
- minimize diffs from dev branch
- allow on-the-fly change of virtual mouse driver
- add RK3588 platform in Makefile
- increased width of dropdowns in Input Panel
- minor speedup improvements after recent changes
- a few more minor speed optimizations
- automatically center GUI window when opening
- Updated WHDLoad XML to latest version
(dr)
- renamed zip archive from ubuntu to debian
- trigger builds on dev branch and pull requests also
- add automated builds for RK3399 Manjaro platform
- added missing parser.cpp in Android and CMakeLists
- switch from Docker to self-hosted builds again
- added missing Virtual Keyboard file in CMakeLists also
[Meldung: 24. Mär. 2023, 20:17] [Kommentare: 0]
