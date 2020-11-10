|30.Mär.2023
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.0 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.
Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen ist auch ein neuer Satz Piktogramme enthalten. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
- Update AROS One OS System:
- Create New Set Icons System AfA One Style for the Whole Operating System
- Create number 6 Installer for Set Icons Disk
- Create nuber 4 Installer for Set Icons System
- Create Catalog.italian for ZunePaint
- Fix Theme OS4
- Fixed Theme Pearl Blue
- Fixed GIF Animations
- Add New Pointer 32 Bit
- filesysbox.library 54.3
- smb2-handler 53.1
- nvidianet.device 1.1
- Create def_icons for Source file with c, c++, h, o extension
- Create Descriptor webp.datatype, now also recognizes "webp" files without extension
- Update GCC 6.5
- C ++ is not yet available, it will be soon
- Add info version Aros One on (About)
- Add info version Aros One on Barra Wanderer
- New Logo Installer Aros One
- All third-party software is now located in the "Extras/APPS" Folder
- SMB2 tutorial for setting up a share with Windows, find all the Extras/Internet/SMB2
- Create Set Disk.info for SMB2 volume, they will insntall with one click, after creating the share volume
- Create two new Directories in SYS:System "Hardware" and "Debug" which includes the dedicated software
- Update AROS One Apps:
- ComicOn 1.4
- HollyPaint 1.1
- Exutil 1.1.3
- Image2PDF 1.3
- Update WHDLoad 18.8 for WHD_MENU
- MUIInspector 1.0
- Asplit 2.03
- Zip HWP 1.2 (PlugIn Hollywood)
- XML HWP 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)
- Fenachistoscopio 1.0
- WebpTools 1.3.0
- RPN Scientific+ 1.02
- SMB2-handler 53.4
- Filesysbox.library 54.3
- Image2PDF 1.4
- Lunapaint 0.6.0
- AnimPlayer 2.4
- IconClone 1.9
- InstallerLG 1.0.2
- DirList 1.1
- IconClone 1.09 Update
- Vintage Song Player 2.50
- AmiSSL 4.12
- Videntium Picta 2.60
- AmiTube 1.4
- Tipografia 1.2
- V.A.M.P. 3.0
- AnimWebConverter 5.10
- Update AROS One Games:
- OpenTyrian
- 1941-ExtremeDeluxe
- LazSokoban
- Added three skins for LazSokoban and a script for choosing the skin
- Update Hle Poker Card (Final Version)
- BOFH
- TecnoballZ
- Update Core ABIv0 20201110:
- Display free video memory in SysMon where supported (Kalamatee)
- Initial work on supporting 3D acceleration in VMWare video driver (Kalamatee)
- Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)
- Initial work on scsi.device (Kalamatee)
- Signal CxObject support implemented (Hakan Thorngren)
- Support PUBSCREEN argument in Prefs/Appearance, BoingIconBar (Kalamatee)
- Support PUBSCREEN argument in Tools/Clock and multiple Prefs applications (Hakan Thorngren)
- Support PUBSCREEN variable support in intuition.library (o1i)
- Improvements to rendering screen and window title bars (Kalamatee)
- Allow video drivers to report display change (Kalamatee)
- Prefs/IControl works better on low-resolution screens (Kalamatee)
- Set overscan based on information coming from driver (Kalamatee)
- Prefs/ScreenMode display more information about video modes (Kalamatee)
- Prefs/Palette reworked to be more compatible with Intuition (Kalamatee)
- Muimaster.library and built-in classes have been localized (Matthias Rustler)
- Initial work on supporting long filenames in afs-handler (Kalamatee)
- Palette preferences are now loaded into Intuition (Kalamatee)
- Implemented SetMem, Strlcat, Strlcpy in utility.library (Kalamatee)
- Implemented VSNPritnf in utility.library (Matthias Rustler)
- AmigaPL font collection added (wawa)
- Implemented GetKey, AddKBInt, RemKBInt, ElapsedTime in lowlevel.library (Kalamatee)
- Part of functionality of SystemControlA in lowlevel.library available (Kalamatee)
- Additional font collections added (Kalamatee)
- Initial implementation of GetSegListInfo in dos.library (Kalamatee)
- Allow loading AmigaOS-style hunk keymaps and fonts on AROS (Kalamatee)
- Implemented AssignAddToList in dos.library (Kalamatee)
- Implemented v45 datatypes.library functions (Kalamatee)
- Introduced webp.datatype (Kalamatee)
- Introduced ClockSource subsystem in Kernel (Kalamatee)
- Improvements to file system handling in Wanderer (Bo Kopperud)
- Public SDK not longer exposes internal AROS headers & libraries (deadwood)
