| Portabler Assembler: vasm V1.9c
Frank Willes 'vasm' ist ein portabler, quelloffener Assembler, für den der Autor fertige Binaries für AmigaOS 2/3/4, MorphOS, TOS, MiNT und Windows anbietet. Änderungen in den letzten beiden Version 1.9b und 1.9c:
- Fixed a rare expression evalulation bug. Previous versions may erroneously evaluate "label - equate" as constant, when the equate is something like "currentPCsymbol - label".
- Allow a label definition on the same line as a section directive and warn about it.
- Macro arguments were lost at the second repeat-level inside a macro.
- Syntax modules warn about garbage characters in the operand field, when the mnemonic doesn't take any operand.
- No longer cut symbol names in a wide-format listing file after 31 chars.
- Error messages on macros and repetitions now always include the real source file name and line number in parentheses.
- Directives for printing expressions into the console (printv, echo, etc.) now print undefined symbols as "<undefined>+offset".
- New output module "gst" for GST object files (Atari, GST-assembler, Devpac).
- New output file format "dri" for Atari M68k DRI object files.
- m68k: Experimental Apollo TEX instruction, using a simplified syntax after a proposal of John H.
- m68k: Apollo extended/compressed Bcc.B displacements in the range of -256 to 254.
- m68k: MOVEQ.L suppresses any warning about an out of range operand.
- m68k: Allow any size-extension for MOVEQ in Devpac-compatibility mode.
- m68k: Fixed a string-buffer conflict introduced in V1.9a, which occurs when using local symbols in the label field and operand field together with some cpu-specific directives, like EQUR, REG, etc.
- m68k: Optimize small data label in 020 base displacement to a 16-bit offset, or even to (d16,An) when the index is suppressed, provided that options -sd and -extsd have been given.
- 6502: Some mnemonics could be misdetected as implied addressing mode when option -i was given: asl, asr, lsr, rol, ror. 45GS02: aslq, asrq, deq, inq, lsrq, rolq, rorq. WDC02: dec, inc.
- mot-syntax: Do not allow a section with the same name and same type, but with different memory attributes.
- mot-syntax: New option -nolocpfx to disable local symbols by label- prefix (usually '.').
- mot-syntax: ELIF directive implements a real else-if.
- mot-syntax: Export equate symbols with double-colon in vasm-native mode.
- std-syntax: Fixed an issue caused by the introduction of one-digit temporary labels in V1.9a. Labels beginning with _f or _b were misdetected as forward/backward references to such labels.
- std-syntax: Added missing .elseif directive.
- oldstyle-syntax: All byte-directives (byt, byte, dfb, etc.) increment the pc by one without any operand. All word-directives (wor, wrd, word, etc.) increment the pc by two without any operand. Similar to a "declare storage" directive.
- oldstyle-syntax: Whitespace between a label and its colon are allowed again.
- hunk-output: Warn about inability of Kickstart 1.x to initialize BSS sections greater than 256k.
- bin-output: ORIC file names in the tape header are limited to 15 characters and a ".tap" extension is removed automatically.
- bin-output: Added support for the PGX and PGZ format, used by 65816- based C256 Foenix computers.
- tos-output: Support DRI-format object files. New option: -Fdri.
