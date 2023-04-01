10.Apr.2023

Ján Zahurančík (Mail)







Entwicklerpaket: DevPack 1.2

Der kostenlose "DevPack" von Dimitris Panokostas und Philipp Lonke ist für Amiga-Nutzer gedacht, die unter AmigaOS eigene Software entwickeln wollen. Die neue Version 1.2 bietet folgende Änderungen: ADDED: AmigaRebol V2 by Carl Sassenrath - the cross platform script language (permission granted by email)

ADDED: Earok's Blitz Basic Tutorials (finally integrated ;-)) find it in Blitz Basic drawer

ADDED: EVO 3.5.1 by Darren Coles (permission granted by email)

ADDED: NDK for OS 3.2R4 (link only)

ADDED: M68k targets for vbcc with includes for proper work

UPDATED: AmiBlitz 3.9.9 by Sven Droege and supporters - the open source and enhanced Blitz Basic

UPDATED: REDPILL 0.9.17 by Zener - a Game Creator with AGA support

UPDATED: The latest vasm and vlink have been added to FreePascal too

FIXED: AmosPro installation repaired, now it should really work out of the box

FIXED: The Path commands from MakeItWork didn't work globally. If you open a shell, path was not added. The "Assign C: path: ADD" is now used that works just fine. (dr)



[Meldung: 10. Apr. 2023, 06:32] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

