|16.Apr.2023
| Sprite/Icon/Map-Editor: Raster Master V1.4 R80 für Windows 10/11
Raster Master (amiga-news.de berichtete) ist ein Sprite/Icon/Map-Editor für Windows 10/11, der RayLib- bzw. PutImagedata- und Map-Code für gcc, AmigaBASIC, Amiga C, Amiga Pascal, QuickBasic, QB64, Quick C, Turbo Pascal, freepascal, Turbo C, Turbo Basic, Power Basic, FreeBASIC, GWBASIC, BASICA, und PC-BASIC generiert (YouTube-Video).
Nun wurde die Version 1.4 R80 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
(dr)
- Added Export for Amiga C/Pascal Bob/VSprites to file instead of just arrays. Exporting to these file formats allows you to use the Amiga Hunkster tool to attach the images to your exe file. Hunkster can be downloaded from its repository
- Fixed Exporting AmigaBASIC vsprites DATA statements - was exporting to file
- Fixed some ILBM open/save bugs with 256 color images
