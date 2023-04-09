|16.Apr.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 15.04.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 15.04.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-04-15 updated: Beast Busters (Activision) patch rewritten, grenades can be thrown with right mouse and fire 2, 68000 quitkey support, trainer options added, DMA waits fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2023-04-14 improved: European Championship 1992 (Elite) supports another version (Info)
- 2023-04-13 updated: Ambermoon (Thalion) increased chip-memory requirement (Info)
- 2023-04-13 updated: Poker Nights: Teresa Personally (Verlag Teresa Orlowski/Escal Software) added support for another data disk (Info)
- 2023-04-13 improved: Hard'n'Heavy (reLINE) option to jump with fire 2 added (CUSTOM3) (Info)
- 2023-04-11 improved: Stone Age (Eclipse) BEAMCON0 access disabled, disk access disabled, memory requirements changed to 0.5 MB chip memory and 0.5 MB other memory, RawDIC imager updated, 68000 quitkey support, new install script, source code included (Info)
- 2023-04-11 fixed: Desert Strike (Electronic Arts) enemies firing again, mouse works properly in menu (Info)
- 2023-04-10 improved: Phalanx (King Soft) trainer added, speed regulation added, new install script (Info)
- 2023-04-10 new: Phalanx II: The Return (Kingsoft) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-10 improved: Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3: Great Board Games / Hoyle Volume III (Sierra) supports another version (Info)
- 2023-04-10 improved: Fred (UBI-Soft) trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2023-04-10 new: Challenge Foot Senior (Génération 5) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-10 fixed: Vengeance of Excalibur (Virgin) music is played again (broke with 1.01 update) (Info)
- 2023-04-09 fixed: Spirit of Excalibur (Virgin) title music is played again (broke with 1.01 update) (Info)
[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2023, 08:19] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]