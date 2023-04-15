|16.Apr.2023
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 15.04.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.04.2023 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
rnotunes.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 9Mb Multi-format audio player
appbuilder.i386-aros.zip dev/uti 2Mb Tool to manage & help with H...
freedink.i386-aros.zip gam/rol 31Mb An engine for the top-down RPG D...
drawer_gmes_kv4.lha gra/ico 176kb Drawer Games Icons Kens v4 Style
wcs.i386-aros.zip gra/ray 6Mb world construction set program f...
iconecta.lha net 2Mb A little and easy program to tes...
icaros_v2.3_fix.zip uti/mis 64Mb Little fix for icaros v2.3
(snx)
