16.Apr.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 15.04.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.04.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Void-Dreams40.zip        demo/misc  731K  68k Demopack - Revision 2023
vbrowse.lha              dev/c      5K    68k VBCC MSG Browser env. using G...
APPBuilder_AmigaOS3.lha  dev/hwood  4.3M  68k manage&compile Hollywood proj...
APPBuilder_AmigaOS4.lha  dev/hwood  2.7M  OS4 manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_AROS_i386.lha dev/hwood  2.4M  x86 manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_MorphOS.lha   dev/hwood  2.4M  MOS manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_WarpOS.lha    dev/hwood  2.5M  WOS manage & compile Hollywood pr...
BareMetal.lha            docs/misc  185K      Examples for Bare-Metal Amiga...
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 46K   68k Land on Earthm Moon or Mars t...
Klondike92.lha           game/think 36K   68k Klondike92 - solitaire card game
gimemorygame.lha         game/wb    260K  68k GI Memory Game
giominostage.lha         game/wb    1.1M  68k GI Omino Stage Game
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.1M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
RNOTunes.lha             mus/play   9.2M  MOS Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k.lha         mus/play   8.8M  68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k_FPU.lha     mus/play   8.7M  68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_AROS.lha        mus/play   8.7M  x86 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_OS4.lha         mus/play   9.7M  OS4 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_WOS.lha         mus/play   9.3M  WOS Multi-format audio player
SimpleSamples.lha        mus/play   43K   68k Little musical toy for Classi...
MagicWB_800x600x8.zip    pix/back   1.1M      10 Backdrops for 800x600 8 Co...
HCIcons.lha              pix/icon   573K      HCIcons
P96ScreenCx.lha          util/cdity 8K    68k P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  1.2M  68k free icon.library in optimize...
iGame.lha                util/misc  411K  68k Front-end for WHDLoad
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2023, 08:19] [Kommentare: 0]
