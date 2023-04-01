19.Apr.2023









Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.6.0

E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht-wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Soeben wurde die Version 3.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: EDBG: add support for ECX/EEC compiled executables

fix issue with memfill that could cause odd address exception on 68000

add TRY..CATCH..ENDTRY allowing more control over exception handling

Add UNTILN, WHILEN ELSEWHILEN, IFN, ELSEIFN, EXITN, CONTN which are inverse of their counterparts eg. UNTILN x is equal to UNTIL Not(x)

Add WORD and BYTE types (unsigned 16 bit and signed 8 bit variable types) and Word() Byte() functions as well as PutByte() and PutWord()

Allow SIZEOF object and SIZEOF object.member

Fix issue where SIZEOF x didnt throw a compile error if x was not defined

Added EVO_3_6_0 define

Added Compare, Ucompare, Fcompare, StrCompare functions

Fixed Int() function to sign extend result

Added OPT LEGACYINT to restore old version of Int() command

Added command line switch LEGACYINT/S which does the same as the above OPT

Allow BYTE and WORD types in modules, increase module version to 13.

FindModule: fix error in memory deallocation

FindModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13)

ShowModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13) (dr)



