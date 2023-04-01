22.Apr.2023









Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 20

Die 20. Ausgabe des britischen Magazins "Amiga Addict" ist unter anderem auch als digitale Variante ab sofort für rund 5,60 Euro erhältlich. Die gedruckte Ausfertigung inklusive Versand (weltweit) kostet rund 12,30 Euro. Das aktuelle Heft beinhaltet die folgenden Themen: Amiga Addict explores Andy Warhol's relationship with creating art on the Amiga and how he helped forge our platform's creative identity. PLUS: An exclusive interview with Amiga World magazine's co-founder and editor Guy Wright, who interviewed Warhol back in 1986 prior to the iconic artist's passing.

We head out on the road, turning our focus to Amiga users and reporting from Lincolnshire Amiga Group, Stamford Peterborough Amiga Group and Yorkshire Amiga Group meets.

The Amiga Walker prototype - the last AGA Amiga computer never to be released.

Rob Smith's new Retro Directory, a free online listing service.

We speak to David Upchurch, the renowned ex-editor of The One Amiga magazine.

Original Amiga hardware engineer Ron Nicholson gives us the low-down on what makes our favourite machine tick.

A brand new gamepad controller for the Amiga: Ralph Egas brings word of his Dual Stick.

Latest game review: Maria Renard's Revenge.

To celebrate both Easter and Amiga Addict's 20th issue, our Gold Standard column reveals the best Easter Eggs and bonuses hidden in classic Amiga games.

A round-up of the AGA games everyone really should have played!

Six Of The Best: classic games picked out by Acidbottle (Wonderboy).

A guide to Bifrost Heimdall Edition, the ultimate LED lighting mod for the Amiga.

Magazine, manual and reference book scanning. We look at the best way to digitally preserve your Amiga-related print media with the CZUR ET16 Plus overhead scanner.

Our regulars including former-Sensible Software's Stoo Cambridge, Demoscene, Amiga news, User Groups, Classic Coverdisk Of The Month and readers letters.

Plus lots lots more..! (dr)



