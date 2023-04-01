amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

25.Apr.2023



 Portabler Assembler: vasm V1.9d
Frank Willes 'vasm' ist ein portabler, quelloffener Assembler, für den der Autor fertige Binaries für AmigaOS 2/3/4, MorphOS, TOS, MiNT und Windows anbietet. Änderungen in der Version 1.9d:
  • m68k: Using MOVEQ.L instead of MOVEQ must only disable the warning for values between 128 and 255, but not allow any value without error.
  • mot-syntax: XREF allows no definition and XDEF requires a definition.
  • std-syntax: Fixed potential problem with "scratch at end of line" warnings after a section attribute string.
  • oldstyle-syntax: Fixed potential problem with "scratch at end of line" warnings after a section attribute string.
  • tos-output: Reloc-output in executables was broken since V1.9b! Restrict to 32-bit absolute relocations again.
(dr)

[Meldung: 25. Apr. 2023, 05:22] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.