25.Apr.2023









Portabler Assembler: vasm V1.9d

Frank Willes 'vasm' ist ein portabler, quelloffener Assembler, für den der Autor fertige Binaries für AmigaOS 2/3/4, MorphOS, TOS, MiNT und Windows anbietet. Änderungen in der Version 1.9d: m68k: Using MOVEQ.L instead of MOVEQ must only disable the warning for values between 128 and 255, but not allow any value without error.

mot-syntax: XREF allows no definition and XDEF requires a definition.

std-syntax: Fixed potential problem with "scratch at end of line" warnings after a section attribute string.

oldstyle-syntax: Fixed potential problem with "scratch at end of line" warnings after a section attribute string.

tos-output: Reloc-output in executables was broken since V1.9b! Restrict to 32-bit absolute relocations again. (dr)



