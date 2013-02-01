|30.Apr.2023
deadwood
| AROS x86_64: V20230430-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs
Der AROS-Entwickler Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz hatte seinem stabilen Zweig von AROS für 64-Bit Intel und AMD Prozessoren den Codenamen 'ABIv11' gegeben, um ihn von der in Arbeit befindlichen ABIv1-Version im Haupt-AROS-Repository zu unterscheiden. Diesen hat er nun auf die Version "20230430-1" aktualisiert. Die neue Version enthält zahlreiche Verbesserungen und Korrekturen, die seit Dezember 2022 vorgenommen wurden. So bietet der Entwickler zum ersten Mal auch eine Alpha-Version eines ISO-Images von AROS an, das in einer virtuellen Umgebung oder auf echter Hardware getestet werden kann. Änderungen im Detail:
Functionalities
64-bit support:
- Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)
- Synchronize Zune configuration across all builds (deadwood)
- Restore build and functioning on pc-x86_64 AROS (deadwood)
- Make native kernel more reselient in case of early error (deadwood, Kalamatee)
- Added broadcom4400.device network driver (Neil)
- Synchronize on use of ISO-8859-2 for Polish across all builds (deadwood)
- First working version of nvme.device is available (Kalamatee)
- Implemented FORMAT64 and SEEK64 commands in ahci.device (Kalamatee)
- Stabilized handling of WARM reset, implemented missing shutdown handlers (Kalamatee)
- Requesters add scroll bars if too much text is shown (Kalamatee)
ARM support:
- Correct size of fpos_t and ino_t C library types (deadwood)
Updates:
- muimaster.library (bugs: MUI_Request not compiling) (deadwood)
- Restore build of armhf AROS (deadwood)
Functional fixes:
- AROS build system (Kalamatee)
- ibz 1.2.13 (Kalamatee)
- libpng 1.6.39 / png.library v53.2 (Kalamatee)
- freetype 2.13.0 / freetype2.library v6.6 (Kalamatee)
- libudis86 (Kalamatee)
Stability fixes:
- Correctly handle __stdiowin when also using C library (deadwood)
- gl.library (bugs: race condition during initialization) (deadwood)
- hostgl.library (make it work with newer 64-bit hosts) (deadwood)
- exec.library (bugs: wrong disassembly due to wrong start address) (deadwood)
- ata.device (bugs: media insert/eject detection not working) (deadwood)
- muimaster.library (bugs: MUIA_String_Acknowledge not readable) (deadwood)
- png.datatype (bugs: 1-bit APLHA pngs not supported) (deadwood)
- fat-handler (bugs: partition check too strict) (deadwood)
- InstallAROS (bugs: not working with > 2GB RAM) (deadwood)
- dos.library (bugs: SFS not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)
- C:Install-Grub2 (bugs: not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)
- GCC (bugs: sometimes generates non-loadable executables) (deadwood)
- Kernel (bugs: wrong configuration of IRQ pins in IO-APIC, TaskReady list damaged) (deadwood)
- Area.mui (bugs: events sent when not expected to) (deadwood)
- pciusb.device (bugs: EeePC USB boot not working) (Neil)
- Register.mui (bugs: tab text cannot be formatted) (deadwood)
- String.mui, Area.mui, Cycle.mui (bugs: setting same value is causing notification) (deadwood)
- pciusb.device (bugs: too long boot delay on AspireOne ZG5) (Neil)
- ntfs-handler (bugs: accessing non existent entries) (Kalamatee)
- DiskInfo (recognize more filesystems) (Kalamatee)
- pciusb.device (workaround for MosChip MCS9990, detect addtional ports) (Kalamatee)
- Kernel (bugs: SSE registers not preserved during interrupt) (Kalamatee)
- timer.device (bugs: can issues interrupt after warm reboot) (Kalamatee)
- C:Decoration (bugs: wrong rendering of paletted pngs) (Kalamatee)
- i8042.hidd (bugs: regression in mouse detection) (deadwood)
- crt.library (bugs: wrong time returned by clock_gettime) (deadwood)
(dr)
- graphics.library (bugs: boot driver not unregistered correctly) (deadwood)
- MultiView (bugs: crash in About window when using amigaguide.datatype) (deadwood)
- exec.library (bugs: crash when showing disassembly in alert requester) (deadwood)
- Prefs/ScreenMode (bugs: crash on certain drivers) (deadwood)
- acpica.library (deadwood)
[Meldung: 30. Apr. 2023, 14:09] [Kommentare: 1 - 30. Apr. 2023, 22:15]
