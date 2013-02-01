AROS x86_64: V20230430-1 des ABI-v11-Entwicklerzweigs

Der AROS-Entwickler Krzysztof 'deadwood' Śmiechowicz hatte seinem stabilen Zweig von AROS für 64-Bit Intel und AMD Prozessoren den Codenamen 'ABIv11' gegeben, um ihn von der in Arbeit befindlichen ABIv1-Version im Haupt-AROS-Repository zu unterscheiden. Diesen hat er nun auf die Version "20230430-1" aktualisiert. Die neue Version enthält zahlreiche Verbesserungen und Korrekturen, die seit Dezember 2022 vorgenommen wurden. So bietet der Entwickler zum ersten Mal auch eine Alpha-Version eines ISO-Images von AROS an, das in einer virtuellen Umgebung oder auf echter Hardware getestet werden kann. Änderungen im Detail:



Functionalities Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)

Synchronize Zune configuration across all builds (deadwood)

Restore build and functioning on pc-x86_64 AROS (deadwood)

Make native kernel more reselient in case of early error (deadwood, Kalamatee)

Added broadcom4400.device network driver (Neil)

Synchronize on use of ISO-8859-2 for Polish across all builds (deadwood)

First working version of nvme.device is available (Kalamatee)

Implemented FORMAT64 and SEEK64 commands in ahci.device (Kalamatee)

Stabilized handling of WARM reset, implemented missing shutdown handlers (Kalamatee)

Requesters add scroll bars if too much text is shown (Kalamatee) 64-bit support: Correct size of fpos_t and ino_t C library types (deadwood) ARM support: muimaster.library (bugs: MUI_Request not compiling) (deadwood)

Restore build of armhf AROS (deadwood) Updates: AROS build system (Kalamatee)

ibz 1.2.13 (Kalamatee)

libpng 1.6.39 / png.library v53.2 (Kalamatee)

freetype 2.13.0 / freetype2.library v6.6 (Kalamatee)

libudis86 (Kalamatee) Functional fixes: Correctly handle __stdiowin when also using C library (deadwood)

gl.library (bugs: race condition during initialization) (deadwood)

hostgl.library (make it work with newer 64-bit hosts) (deadwood)

exec.library (bugs: wrong disassembly due to wrong start address) (deadwood)

ata.device (bugs: media insert/eject detection not working) (deadwood)

muimaster.library (bugs: MUIA_String_Acknowledge not readable) (deadwood)

png.datatype (bugs: 1-bit APLHA pngs not supported) (deadwood)

fat-handler (bugs: partition check too strict) (deadwood)

InstallAROS (bugs: not working with > 2GB RAM) (deadwood)

dos.library (bugs: SFS not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)

C:Install-Grub2 (bugs: not working with > 4GB RAM) (deadwood)

GCC (bugs: sometimes generates non-loadable executables) (deadwood)

Kernel (bugs: wrong configuration of IRQ pins in IO-APIC, TaskReady list damaged) (deadwood)

Area.mui (bugs: events sent when not expected to) (deadwood)

pciusb.device (bugs: EeePC USB boot not working) (Neil)

Register.mui (bugs: tab text cannot be formatted) (deadwood)

String.mui, Area.mui, Cycle.mui (bugs: setting same value is causing notification) (deadwood)

pciusb.device (bugs: too long boot delay on AspireOne ZG5) (Neil)

ntfs-handler (bugs: accessing non existent entries) (Kalamatee)

DiskInfo (recognize more filesystems) (Kalamatee)

pciusb.device (workaround for MosChip MCS9990, detect addtional ports) (Kalamatee)

Kernel (bugs: SSE registers not preserved during interrupt) (Kalamatee)

timer.device (bugs: can issues interrupt after warm reboot) (Kalamatee)

C:Decoration (bugs: wrong rendering of paletted pngs) (Kalamatee)

i8042.hidd (bugs: regression in mouse detection) (deadwood)

crt.library (bugs: wrong time returned by clock_gettime) (deadwood) Stability fixes: graphics.library (bugs: boot driver not unregistered correctly) (deadwood)

MultiView (bugs: crash in About window when using amigaguide.datatype) (deadwood)

exec.library (bugs: crash when showing disassembly in alert requester) (deadwood)

Prefs/ScreenMode (bugs: crash on certain drivers) (deadwood)

acpica.library (deadwood) (dr)



