amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Mai.2023
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • March/April 2023 news.
  • Old articles from Ami-GrafX 1 to 4 : Tutorial: Imagine 2 - Use of paths, Misc: Realization of a computer room in a college, Tutorial: Scenery Animator 4.0 - Mount St Helens, Tutorial: LightWave 3D - The diving suit, Misc: Realization of a 3D simulation of the LCI TV channel, Tutorial: Imagine 2 - The "Skin" function, Tutorial: Aladdin 4D - Getting started and managing your project, Misc: Realization of a local TV channel (C9 Info-Service), Tutorial: ProControl/MorphPlus - Virtual Rain, File: Kamel Ikhlef and CTV Productions, Tutorial: Art Department Pro - The alpha channel, Tutorial: Panorama - Amazon, etc.
  • Interview with Kristi-Louise Herd (graphic designer of Fiendish Freddy).
  • File: The history of Simulmondo (part one).
  • File: How are displayed images of a PAL Amiga on a monitor ?
  • File: The sad episode of Cannon Fodder's poppy.
  • Hardware: TerribleFire 328/330.
  • Point of view: The development of Rave (part six).
  • Tutorial: Running two graphics cards in an AmigaOne X5000.
  • DIY: Installing an Amiga 1200 in an Evo X500 case.
  • DIY: Icarus 1, building a tower for AROS.
  • Programming: Articles from the GuruMed.net site.
  • Special quiz about ACube Systems.
(dr)

[Meldung: 02. Mai. 2023, 05:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.