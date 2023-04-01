|08.Mai.2023
| Bildeditor: PyDPainter 1.0.10 für Windows, Linux und macOS
Der Bildeditor PyDPainter (YouTube-Video) ist inspiriert von DPaint und laut dessen Autor Mark Riale der Versuch, mittels PyGame ein brauchbares Pixelkunstprogramm in Python zu erstellen, das mit niedrigen Auflösungen und begrenzten Farbpaletten umgehen und möglichst einfach bedient werden kann. Die Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
(dr)
- Make CTRL key slow down airbrush by a factor of 5
- Implement ellipse rotating
- turn off clipping for fill from center and vertical contour
- Fix outline to preserve brush BG color
- Made right-click on Area Tool bring up Fill Requestor
- Fix brush handles for built-in brushes
- Add quick reference card with keyboard shortcuts
- Fix cycle mode with airbrush for color ranges of length 5
- Fix crash while drawing lines in rare cases
- Fix palette copy to refresh sliders
- Fix cycle mode on filled shape tools
- Rubber tools now leave traces when CTRL pressed
- Add file drag and drop loading
- Fix brush BG color on shear and bend
- Add fill from center mode
- Make file requestors remember the last path
- Add 500ms delay for busy mouse pointer
- Add keyboard mouse emulation
- Added support for IFF PBM files from PC version
- Fix Screen Format requestor crash in Extra Halfbright mode
- Added Prefs/Force 1:1 Pixels
- Cycle Mode with Airbrush should change color in place
- Current Mode forgotten, goes back to Color if any brush selected
- Added new tutorial
- Prefs/Save Config - Saves current settings. These settings will be reloaded on startup.
- Fixed Brush Restore functionality
- Added relative coords when dragging in tools
- Added Prefs/Flip Coords to make origin in upper left instead of lower left (I did this because it always bugged me)
- Added Redo hotkey ctrl-shift-Z
- Changed levels of undo from 5 to 20
- Added Prefs/Hide Menus to turn off menus on hover
- fix path crash in file requestors
- Change keyboard shortcuts to work with non-US keyboards
- Make area tool able to draw single pixels and horizontal lines
- When loading non-IFF images, guess screen mode if resolution is exact match
- Load brushes from non-IFF files
[Meldung: 08. Mai. 2023, 06:04] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]