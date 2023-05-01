|11.Mai.2023
| A2000-Motherboard im E-ATX-Formfaktor: Revision 3.0
Anfang letzten Jahres hatte der Entwickler 'jasonsbeer' die Revision 2.2 seines Nachbaus der A2000-Mutterplatine im ATX-Formfaktor, 'Amiga-2000-ATX' veröffentlicht. Nach einer Testphase hat er nun den Quellcode der Revision 3.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
(dr)
- Various fixes:
- Fixed the ATX 3.3V connector issue to 3.3V oscillator
- Added a pullup to _XCLKEN
- Increased the slot through hole size to 0.8mm
- Misc BOM and silkscreen updates
- Changed SRAM to 5V tolerant 3.3V part
- Removed almost all signal traces from power planes
- Swapped position of U801 and U899 and brought related components to front of board
- Updated to KiCAD 7.0
[Meldung: 11. Mai. 2023, 05:59]
