|13.Mai.2023
Pierre-Alexandre (Mail)
| Lionheart Remake: Version 1.30 der Javaumsetzung von Lionheart
Byron 3D Games Studio hat die Version 1.3.0 der Javaumsetzung des Amigaspiels Lionheart für Windows, Linux, macOS und Android veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen:
Added
Changed
- New game menu
- New game modes (Story, Training, Speedrun, Battle, Coop)
- Local multiplayer (up to 4 players split screen)
- Stage progress save and load
- Alternative player attack gameplay with more trivial feeling
- Start game without launcher with custom configuration
- Automatic desktop resolution by default
- Portuguese language
- Italian language
- Language automatically detected
- Android left analog stick
- Android Menu navigation with dpad and x button
- Android UI overlay hidden when controller is connected
- Android automatic screen ratio
- Android 5 compatible
- In game zoom-in zoom-out
- Water flickering option
- More cheats and access to all stages set
- JAR signature
Fixed
- Filters performance improved and quality increased
- Joystick 2 buttons mode working
- Music on MacOS
- Swamp Flower explode effect position incorrect
- AncientTown executioner wall can be crossed with attack jump
- AncientTown corrupted Veteran stage 6
- Lava FloaterCube hit force too low
- Airship road invalid on zoom
- Airship catapult projectile missing respawn
- Airship wall can be crossed on top of ground
- Dragonfly monsters hit interrupts movement
- Dragonfly Dragon fire time invalid
- Dragonfly bullet destroyed on collide on bomb explode
- Dragonfly Original stage duplicated Bomb location
- Dragonfly boss invalid head
- Tower Rotating length a little bit too short
- Norka first boss body collision missing on attack
- Norka second boss wrong collision and bullet hit
- Stages and Boss not reloaded on respawn
- Weird gameplay on player Hurt transition
- RotatingPlatformControlled invalid behavior
- Monsters falling on killed must be always updated
- Bullet destroy on ground hit box not large enough
- Movement clamped to zero when changing direction on jump
- Android liana cut crash
- Sfx audio bad rendering and latency on Linux
- Antivirus detections on "Lionheart Remake.exe"
- Memory leak on State changes
Auf der Homepage des Spiels ist ebenso ein neues Teaser-Video verfügbar. (dr)
