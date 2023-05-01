13.Mai.2023









Betriebssystem: MorphOS 3.18 veröffentlicht

Pressemitteilung: Das MorphOS-Entwicklerteam ist stolz, die Veröffentlichung von MorphOS 3.18 bekannt zu geben! Diese neue Version enthält mehrere neue Anwendungen wie Hex - ein skriptfähiger Datei-/RAM-/Disk-Hex-Editor, ArchiveIt - eine ZIP-Archivierungs-/Entarchivierungsanwendung und Thermals - eine Anwendung, die Wärme- und Lüfterinformationen und -grafiken anzeigt.



Darüber hinaus unterstützt MorphOS 3.18 das Durchsuchen und Einbinden von Samba 2- und 3-Netzwerkfreigaben auf dem Ambient-Desktop.



Die Radeon-Treiber wurden aktualisiert, um die Unterstützung von zwei Monitoren, mehr Grafikkartenmodellen und 3D zu verbessern, einschließlich aktualisierter TinyGL-Bibliothek und -Treiber. Wir haben auch die Realtek 8168-Ethernet-Treiber mit Unterstützung für mehr Kartenvarianten verbessert und die Netzwerkstabilität auf PCI-Express-Systemen wie PowerMac G5 11,2 erhöht. Probleme mit der Konnektivität von USB-Eingabegeräten auf unterstützten CyrusPlus 5040-Systemen wurden behoben.



Viele andere Systemkomponenten und Bibliotheken wurden ebenfalls fehlerbereinigt und verbessert, darunter MUI, Netstack und Filesysbox. Eine ausführliche Übersicht über die Änderungen in MorphOS 3.18 finden Sie in unseren Versionshinweisen:



Release 3.18 boot.img Changes Quark Fixed detection of some MacOF Bios R500/X19xx PCIe cards on PMac11, G5 machines

Battery Workarounds to battery sensor never setting any values and not updating AC state with badly broken batteries

Dos Avoid dereferencing a random pointer when unmounting file systems

I2C I2CLockBus: Only set mode after locking the semaphore

Intuition OpenScreen: only enable layer manager on composited screens WindowToFront: fixed to deiconify hidden windows Fixed a zero page read in menu code

Mount Allocate more memory for SCSI Read Disc Information command data, since it appears that some buggy drive firmwares poke memory beyond the provided area

P50x0_eth Memory alignment fixes

Symbios Fixed buffer underruns when sending some SCSI commands Don't attempt to send a read capacity (16) command to SCSI 2 devices or older

USB EHCI register handling fixes

Poseidon Worked around bugs in the USB controller in P50x0 CPUs which in return fixes some usability issues for keyboard/mouse devices on Cyrus P5040 with Poseidon's HID/HUB classes

Powerbook PowerMac12,1 support (iMac) including fans, DFS and LCD brightness Rewritten the PowerBook/iBook fan controller PowerBook/iBook fan RPM is now exposed via sensors

RamDisk Fixed ACTION_RENAME_OBJECT bug where renaming "directory" to "directory/" would result in the object being renamed to a random name rather than refusing the rename with ERROR_OBJECT_IN_USE

SMU Fixed a race condition that could lead to incorrect communications

Temperature ADT7467: read the extended temperature register and all 3 temperature registers in a row, with some additional validation. Compute sensor states with higher accuracy that the extended register provides

USB PTP Fixed to initialize object comment even if there are no poi_Keywords

Release 3.18 Disk Changes Ambient Integrated Networks FS Unmount is now working for the same types of devices that Eject.sbar can unmount Blacklisted TCP: in devices list to avoid accessing it by listers

Applications/FlowStudio Compiler settings for GCC11 & 12 Fixed file compare mode

Applications/Hex [NEW] Hex editor with large file, disk and memory viewing and editing support. Supports annotations and lua scripting including several examples.

Applications/Iris Updated to 1.14, see https://iris-morphos.com for more information

Applications/Jukebox Fixed an infinite loop on last playlist track

Applications/MagicBeacon Updated to support smb2fs, netfs and various devices Added bubble skin icon support

Applications/RDesktop Fixed bootdevice path

Applications/RegTool Bugfixes

Applications/ShowCase Updated to work with new TinyGL

Applications/Synergy Added bounds checks to clipboard code Save settings on connect request

Applications/VPDF Updated to libpoppler 23.05.0 Implemented Postscript booklet printing Use PDF document's title in postscript output title if available Added active page button in printer window to select active page from the view Fixed a bogus memset call

Applications/Wayfarer Updated to 5.1, see https://wayfarer.icu for more information

C/Getramdebuglog Improved memory management Increased polling frequency and improved output latency in poll mode

C/Info Added SMB2FS DosType

Classes/Blankers Updated to work with new TinyGL

Classes/Frameworks/MUI Unicode handling fixes Boopsi object wrapper fixed to handle MCCs and to use objc_lookupClass instead of getClass to avoid calling abort() on unknown classes MUIFloattext: inherit from Area directly since Floattext isn't meant to be used as a list Directory selection: use fr_File if fr_Directory is empty Listtree issues workarounds and fixes Added Listtree multiselection support Switched to UCS2 internally to avoid issues with UTF16 surrogates

Classes/Frameworks/OB Made it possible to run objc code on Slave.mui owned threads objc_lookupClass() fixed to call the right library function Fixed a memtrash in [OBString -hasPrefix] Fixed creation of relative URLs to retain base URLs port in OBURL Minor fixes in file:// handling in OBURL Added OBArexxServer Path string functions deal better with empty strings now Fixed edge cases in [OBString -absolutePath] Added support for many of clang's ObjC2.0 literals Switched to UCS2 internally to avoid issues with UTF16 surrogates Fixed OBArexxPort constructor to handle delegate correctly

Classes/MUI/Calendar Reworked the entire look and feel of the calendar Added calendar preferences class Added timeline support, images and colour markings Now fully supports locales calendar type Added calendar.library support to deal with event storage Many internal fixes and changes

Classes/MUI/Chart Fixed Chart_ReplaceInGroup to replace the correct amount of data Fixed to display 0 as 0

Classes/MUI/Hex [NEW] Hex editor class with support for large files, memory and virtual data viewing and editing

Classes/MUI/Keyframe [NEW] User interface for keyframe.library

Classes/MUI/Piano Disabled unconditional debug

Classes/MUI/Powerterm MUIA_PowerTerm_Scroller now isg

Classes/MUI/Scintilla Font handling fixes

Classes/Reggae/Http.stream Fixed MMA_Http_PostData_Charset handling Fixed not to send POST data in clear for HTTPS connections

Classes/Screenbar/Eject smb2fs and netfs handling

Classes/Screenbar/Grabber Fixed a lockup when using cursor keys to scroll a full screen grab Audio sample is now configurable

Classes/Screenbar/Thermal Clicking on sbar opens up Thermals application on supported systems

Classes/Usb/CamdUSBMidi Implemented reception of System Exclusive messages Fixed System Exclusive transmission Support for multiport MIDI interface up to 16 MIDI ports

Devs/Monitors/Radeon Fixed a texture format setup issue for R200 cards Fixed R(V)5xx dual head setup issues Fixed fan control for some of the MacOF X19xx cards Fixed graphics refresh issues after disabling output on the second head Added a digital link mirror mode for some dualhead R3xx/R4xx/R5x setups, enabled via new tooltype MIRRORMODE=(YES|NO) Auto detect AverMediaHD/CP513 capture cards to automatically enable mirror mode on the connected output Fixed dualhead/multimonitor setup for MacBIOS X19xx/R5xx cards which don't use AtomBIOS Fixed missing memory & engine clock info for MacBIOS X19xx/R5xx cards Use separate LUTs for dualhead R5xx setups to avoid problems with mixed palette/truecolour display Improved adjustment of hardware cursor to limited horizontal autoscroll capabilities of R5xx cards Added more FireMV cards from the supported Radeon family pool, namely FireMV 2200 (devid 0x5b65), FireMV 2250 (0x719b) and FireMV 2260 (0x95cf), also added another X1600 Pro card (0x71c3) Fixed a few Radeon device names based on latest pci.ids list

Devs/Monitors/Voodoo Disabled unconditional debug

Devs/Networks/Rtl8168 Fixed lockup issues with TP-Link 3468 Improved Renkforce RTL 8168 support Fixes in Netstack callback handling Disabled unconditional debug Disabled padding of packets

L/Inet Implemented a separate handler process. Allows TCP: to respond to packets while waiting for network calls to complete

L/NetworksFS [NEW] Samba browser with the ability to auto-mount shares on system start and an Ambient integration

L/Smb2FS [NEW] SMB2/SMB3 capable filesystem based on filesysbox and libsmb2

L/TrashFS Fixed broken paths

Libs/Amigaguide OpenAmigaGuideAsyncA: fixed attrs to be read from D0 register

Libs/Bugreport Send bugreports over HTTPS POST

Libs/Calendar [NEW] Library to provide common date related features as well as support for entire calendar databases, which can be visualised by the updated Calendar.mcc.

Libs/Expat Cherrypicked fixes for CVE-2022-40674 and other bugs

Libs/Filesysbox Fixed to report the correct dostype Cap id_NumBlocks and id_NumBlocksUsed values to avoid returning wrapped values for applications using the old info/diskinfo API Limit remote statfs calls to once per 5 minutes to reduce latency Reworked the path charset conversion routines to go through an intermediate UTF16 conversion step. All characters that are non-printable in the system charset are converted into the \xHEXA form where HEXA is the 2 UTF16 bytes represented in hex

Libs/Fontconfig Added a fallback requester when a scan is performed by 3rd party app that doesn't display scanning information on its own Fixes in font scanning callback handler

Libs/Freeglut [NEW] The OpenGL Utility Toolkit library.

Libs/Freetype Updated to FreeType 2.12.1 Fixed uninitialised variables

Libs/Ixemul fstat(): Fixed incorrect local time to UTC conversion Uses ptr ^ 0xdbdbdbdb as stack usage cookie wait()/waitpid(): Fixed a zero page reads if child process has already terminated readdir(): Improved to return d_type of DT_LNK for softlinks

Libs/Keyframe [NEW] Keyframe.mcc support library. Keyframe interpolator.

Libs/Locale Updated the timezone database to 2023c Fixed rounding issues in string formatting functions Fixed buffer underrun when converting between codesets in OpenCatalog Disabled %j in UTF4_FormatClockDate

Libs/OpenSSL3 Updated to OpenSSL 3.1.0 Added workaround to avoid crashing applications that fail to process Ambient startup message properly

Libs/Pixman Updated to libpixman 0.42.2

Libs/PowerPC Fixed cache flushing

Libs/PPD Fixed epsmpGetTime and buffer overflows

Libs/Spellchecker Upgraded hunspell to 1.7.2

Libs/Sqlite Fixed to not leak Forbid() if out of memory Fixed CVE-2022-35737

Libs/TinyGL Updated to use latest improvements based on the TinyGL bounty, check https://tinygl.molsen.co.za for details

Libs/VGraphics Fixed a crash if CTRL-C signal was received while executing the library code

Libs/Xadmaster Added minimal support for newer ZIP headers with some fields being 64-bit

Libs/Z Fixed CVE-2022-37434

Libs/Zip [NEW] Allows creating and extracting ZIP archives in modern formats, including large file sizes and encryption

MUI Fixed MUIA_Pendisplay_ARGB to work with a penspec using pen numbers MUIC_Window: Don't process menu hotkeys when MUIA_Window_NoMenus is set for a window Unicode text fit fixes Use flags msg field of MUIM_Menustrp_Popup to specify selection of an active item in the related popup menu Popasl: fixed to handle UTF-8 if the popstring is Unicode Ignore TCP: in ASL requesters' device list Window resize fixes Active item visibility fixes for very large popup menus Improved debug output when failing MUI_NewObject Added MUIM_Open/CloseCustomFont Added MUIA_String_Editable, MUIA_String_Multiline

Net Updated SSL root certificates

Network/Netstack Increased the minimum preallocated amount of IORequests to avoid SanaII interface running out of packets during intense network I/O using TCP_NODELAY

Prefs/iMac [NEW] Temperature controls for the iMac

Prefs/Laptop Reworked temperature settings

Prefs/USB Improved the force binding contextual menu behaviour on interfaces Fixed an out of bounds memory access when device window is opened and main window is closed UI and localization improvements

Prefs/Printers UI improvements

Prefs/Time Fixed a read from address 0

Utilities/Commodities/Expose Fixed a race that caused the wrong window to be set active when switching to an application on another screen Fixed a use-after-free resulting in Expose sometimes showing an empty window Fixed not to open a window at all if no apps to display were found Fixed a bogus read/crash if an iconified MUI app had no diskobject Tweaked default settings Don't allow iconifying Expose

Tools/HDConfig Changed default system partition type for Sam460/CyrusPlus to SFS

Tools/IWizard Changed default system partition type for Sam460/CyrusPlus to SFS

Utilities/ArchiveIt [NEW] Archive creator and extractor application currently supporting ZIP archives.

Utilities/MidiLogger Added support for SysEx message handling

Utilities/Thermals [NEW] Thermals and fans monitoring utility for Apple PowerBook, iBook and iMac computers.

Utilities/VirtualMidiKeyboard Added missing menu shortcuts

Neuen Anwendern empfehlen wir dringend, vor der Erstinstallation von MorphOS unsere Anleitungen zur Installation und Problembehebung sorgfältig zu lesen. Erfahrene Nutzer können auf dem üblichen Wege ein Upgrade vornehmen, sollten besagte Anleitungen jedoch ruhig ebenfalls durchgehen. MorphOS 3.18 kann in unserem Dateibereich heruntergeladen werden. (dr)



