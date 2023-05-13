amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
14.Mai.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 13.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
msInternetStatus.lha     comm/net   38K   68k Internet status monitor (+src)
shellcolors.lha          dev/c      11K   68k code colored text lines in C
less-mos.lha             dev/gg     599K  MOS Viewer program similar to "more"
HollywoodCompile-AROS... dev/hwood  1.5M  x86 compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-MOS.lha dev/hwood  1.5M  MOS compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-OS3.lha dev/hwood  1.3M  68k compile HW scripts on many pl...
HollywoodCompile-OS4.lha dev/hwood  1.8M  OS4 compile HW scripts on many pl...
bwbasic320c.lha          dev/lang   3.0M  68k ByWater BASIC Interpreter v3.20c
bwbasic322_OS4.lha       dev/lang   944K  OS4 OS 4 ByWater BASIC Interprete...
iBASIC_beta2.lha         dev/lang   260K  68k very basic BASIC Interpreter ...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   3.3M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
SMB2-GUI_AROS.lha        disk/misc  1.6M  x86 A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
SMB2-GUI_OS3.lha         disk/misc  1.3M  68k A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
SMB2-GUI_OS4.lha         disk/misc  1.8M  OS4 A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
TankMouse.lha            driver/inp 14K   68k Scroll-wheel driver for TankM...
Mattonite.lha            game/actio 974K  68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  18M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
RNORadio.lha             mus/play   2.8M  MOS Internet radio player
SPlay.lha                mus/play   46K   68k A quick 8SVX/ADPCM SamplePlay...
MagicWB800x600x8-Set3... pix/back   304K      Set 3 of 800x600 8 Colour MWB...
pgs30a.lha               text/dtp   652K  68k PageStream 3.0a Patches
ps3b01.lha               text/dtp   771K  68k PageStream 3.0 to 3.0b Patch ...
ps3b3.lha                text/dtp   153K  68k PageStream 3.0b Patch 3 of 4
ps3ba1.lha               text/dtp   669K  68k PageStream 3.0a to 3.0b Patch...
ps3btu.lha               text/dtp   35K   68k PageStream 3.0b Tune Up
ps3c.lha                 text/dtp   626K  68k PageStream 3.0c Free Update
ps3d.lha                 text/dtp   709K  68k PageStream 3.0d Free Update
psfont.lha               text/dtp   13K   68k PageStream 3 Font Engine 3.0b...
avalanche.lha            util/arc   109K  AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
avalanche_de.lha         util/arc   8K        German catalog for Avalanche 2.2
avalanche_guide_de.lha   util/arc   8K        German translation of Avalanc...
RandomBackdrop.lha       util/boot  44K   68k Up to 255 random backdrops wi...
WarpPNGdt.lha            util/dtype 159K  ALL PNG image datatype V45.27
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  134K  68k Graphical ASCII file compare/...
LilCalendar.lha          util/time  3.4M  68k Versatile calender and remind...
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Mai. 2023, 06:59] [Kommentare: 0]
.