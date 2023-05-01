19.Mai.2023









Diskettenabbilder: Disc Image Manager V1.46 für Linux, macOS und Windows

Gerald J Holdsworths Disc Image Manager ist eine Anwendung zum Laden eines Retro-Diskettenabbildes. Den Images können Dateien hinzugefügt, Dateien und Verzeichnisse gelöscht und umbenannt werden. Amigaseitig werden das Lesen und Schreiben von AmigaDOS-Disketten und -Festplatten mit OFS- und FFS-Formatierung unterstützt (nicht vollständig mit FFS getestet). Unterstützung für Verzeichnis-Cache und internationale Zeichen fehlen noch.



Wie der Autor berichtet, war der Disc Image Manager ursprünglich eine Delphi-Klasse, die zur Einbindung in das Repton Map Display geschrieben wurde, um Repton-Datendateien direkt von Disk-Images lesen zu können. Um zu testen, ob die Klasse gut funktioniert, schrieb er ein GUI-Frontend für die Klasse mit dem Namen Disc Image Reader, das allerdings nur unter Windows verfügbar war.

Als jemand nach dem Zugriff auf Acorn DFS-Images unter MacOS fragte, entschloss er sich, seine Anwendung zu nach Lazarus zu portieren. Als Erstes fügte er das Zurückschreiben in die Disk-Images hinzu, wodurch aus dem Disc Image Reader der Disc Image Manager wurde.



Änderungen der Version 1.46:



New or improved features Image report now lists the free space map for ADFS.

Add Partition button now works for DFS single sided images to add a second side.

Exporting files now includes a date/time stamp field in the *.inf file if set.

Importing files, where the *.inf file has a date/time stamp field, updates the date/time for the file.

The ADFS interleave can now be changed without re-organising the data. This method then re-reads the file using the new method.

Can now save a BASIC file to the host system as a text file.

BASIC file viewer now uses smaller text and no longer bold, unless it is a keyword. Text in quotes is now in italics.

Image report now checks every file and directory on an image and reports details of files with CRC32 error or broken directories (ADFS).

When importing a file to an image, it no longer complains if the selected node is not a directory. Now, it just selects the selected node's parent before importing the file.

The BackSpace key is now a shortcut for deleting files or directories. Bug fixes When deleting directories, the internal directory references were not getting updated.

When deallocating free space on a New Map ADFS, the wrong idlen was sometimes being used.

The New Map ADFS free space map was not getting read correctly.

Renaming an ADFS file in a ADFS/DOS hybrid image could crash the application on Windows. Renames on the DOS or Acorn FS side could also fail.

Broken ADFS directories were getting displayed with the 'Not Read' colours.

A corrupt 'JesMap' sector, on Acorn FS, can cause the application to crash. Additional checks have been put in place.

An ADFS Old Map, with no free space, would hang when trying to delete a file.

In ADFS, when selecting a sub-directory the image details status bar would sometimes report no image title, 0 bytes used and 0 bytes free.

When an ADFS New Map zone is close to capacity (i.e., not enough space for a fragment id to be written in), the free space was incorrectly reported. This would cause files and directories to fail to being written but the catalogue information would still be.

Deleting an ADFS directory which is the penultimate directory in the catalogue would result in the last one being deleted from the internal references. This then caused confusion with the front end GUI and resulted in a crash. In addition, deleting everything from the image would leave the free space map not correctly updated.



Der Autor stellt ein ausführliches PDF-Handbuch zur Verfügung. (dr)



[Meldung: 19. Mai. 2023, 05:53] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

