|21.Mai.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 20.05.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 20.05.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-05-16 improved: Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny (Origin Systems) DMA wait in replayer fixed (Info)
- 2023-05-16 improved: Wizkid (Sensible Software) Wizardoids mini game works now, more disk accesses removed and Bplcon0 color bit fixed added, access fault fixed, Wizardoids game can be run with CUSTOM2 (Info)
- 2023-05-14 improved: Big Time Sensuality (Axis) fixed/final version of the demo is now supported, new install script (Info, Image)
- 2023-05-14 improved: Wembley International Soccer (Audiogenic) ButtonWait support for title picture (Info)
[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2023, 09:13] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]