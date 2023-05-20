amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

21.Mai.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
neatmail.lha             comm/mail  70K   MOS Neat mail client
PureBasicItaCat.lha      dev/basic  19K       Italian catalog for PureBasic...
oscar64.lha              dev/cross  1.4M  MOS C Compiler Assembler and Runt...
cdp505.lzh               disk/misc  96K   68k Upgrades CrossDOS Plus 5.0x t...
TSGuiItaCat.lha          disk/misc  24K       Italian catalog for TSGui v2....
DSKSL142.lzh             disk/salv  34K   68k DiskSalv 1.42 for AmigaOS 1.3 
Programming_Docs.zip     docs/lists 3K        Programming Manual URLs Listing.
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 248K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.23
anaiis_boot.lha          driver/oth 262K  68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
GvpPatch_17.lha          driver/oth 5K    68k improve reliability of serial...
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 48K   68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.6M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.9M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.2M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
ball.lzh                 game/misc  135K  68k Precursor to MegaBall
Gotcha199.lha            game/think 80K   68k Pair two numbers to get the 1...
ham_convert.zip          gfx/conv   5.2M      HAM graphic converter
mednafen.lha             misc/emu   12M   OS4 Mednafen
MoonlightWaltz.lha       mods/8voic 4.9M      16bit 6ch Ballroom Waltz by H...
2D_ATcad_AIAB.jpg        pix/misc   1.2M      ATcad Workbench
2D_ATcad_HELP.jpg        pix/misc   760K      ATcad Screenshot
Acadia5.jpg              pix/views  255K      Picture of Acadia National Pa...
Vim_9.0-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  14M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  15M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  15M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
LHa_4U4A-i386-aros.lha   util/arc   64K   x86 LHa for UNIX for AROS
LHArchiver.lha           util/arc   5.1M  MOS create lha archives intuitively
lhasa.lha                util/arc   4.1M  MOS Free Software LHA implementation
iGame.lha                util/misc  427K  68k Front-end for WHDLoad
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  11M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   120K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-amiga... util/sys   208K  OS4 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   159K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
getwbinfo.lha            util/wb    5K    68k Display/save to env WB screen...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2023, 09:13]
