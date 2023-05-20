|21.Mai.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 20.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
neatmail.lha comm/mail 70K MOS Neat mail client
PureBasicItaCat.lha dev/basic 19K Italian catalog for PureBasic...
oscar64.lha dev/cross 1.4M MOS C Compiler Assembler and Runt...
cdp505.lzh disk/misc 96K 68k Upgrades CrossDOS Plus 5.0x t...
TSGuiItaCat.lha disk/misc 24K Italian catalog for TSGui v2....
DSKSL142.lzh disk/salv 34K 68k DiskSalv 1.42 for AmigaOS 1.3
Programming_Docs.zip docs/lists 3K Programming Manual URLs Listing.
anaiis.lha driver/oth 248K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.23
anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 262K 68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
GvpPatch_17.lha driver/oth 5K 68k improve reliability of serial...
RescueLander.lha game/actio 48K 68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
MCE.lha game/edit 3.6M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.9M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.2M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
ball.lzh game/misc 135K 68k Precursor to MegaBall
Gotcha199.lha game/think 80K 68k Pair two numbers to get the 1...
ham_convert.zip gfx/conv 5.2M HAM graphic converter
mednafen.lha misc/emu 12M OS4 Mednafen
MoonlightWaltz.lha mods/8voic 4.9M 16bit 6ch Ballroom Waltz by H...
2D_ATcad_AIAB.jpg pix/misc 1.2M ATcad Workbench
2D_ATcad_HELP.jpg pix/misc 760K ATcad Screenshot
Acadia5.jpg pix/views 255K Picture of Acadia National Pa...
Vim_9.0-i386-aros.lha text/edit 14M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 15M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 15M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
LHa_4U4A-i386-aros.lha util/arc 64K x86 LHa for UNIX for AROS
LHArchiver.lha util/arc 5.1M MOS create lha archives intuitively
lhasa.lha util/arc 4.1M MOS Free Software LHA implementation
iGame.lha util/misc 427K 68k Front-end for WHDLoad
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 11M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 120K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-amiga... util/sys 208K OS4 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 159K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
getwbinfo.lha util/wb 5K 68k Display/save to env WB screen...
