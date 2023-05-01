|21.Mai.2023
| Datatype: WarpDTPrefs 45.12
Oliver Roberts hat das Einstellungsprogramm WarpDTPrefs für seine Warp-Datatypes aktualisiert. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Fixed the default background checkboxes being disabled incorrectly due to the re-ordered alpha channel mode lists in the previous release.
- Increased minimum stack size to 16K, for safety.
- OS3 and MorphOS versions recompiled with VBCC 0.9h.
- OS4 version recompiled with GCC 11.2.0.
[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2023, 14:38] [Kommentare: 2 - 21. Mai. 2023, 18:47]
