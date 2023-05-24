|25.Mai.2023
| SCSI-SD-Adapter: ZuluSCSI-Firmware V2023.05.24
ZuluSCSI ist eine neue Generation von dateibasierten SCSI-Festplatten- und CD-ROM-Laufwerk-Emulatoren (Erfahrungsbericht eines Nutzers). ZuluSCSI emuliert eine SCSI-I- oder SCSI-2-Festplatte unter Verwendung einer SD-Speicherkarte (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen der Version 2023.05.24:
Die folgenden Funktionen können nicht ohne zusätzliche Hardware genutzt werden, die noch nicht im Handel erhältlich ist:
- BIN/CUE format support and more complete CD-ROM emulation
- CD-ROM: code consolidation and bugfixes
- CDROM: Table of contents and addressing improvements
- Rudimentary tape support (BETA feature)
- More tape command implementations: Erase, Seek and ReadPosition
- Improved OMTI support
- RP2040: Fix support for 2GB SD cards
- RP2040: Fix USB log corruption
(dr)
- EXPERIMENTAL SP/DIF output on expansion pins of RP2040 boards
- EXPERIMENTAL audio playback support from BIN/CUE files
[Meldung: 25. Mai. 2023, 05:51] [Kommentare: 0]
