25.Mai.2023



 SCSI-SD-Adapter: ZuluSCSI-Firmware V2023.05.24
ZuluSCSI ist eine neue Generation von dateibasierten SCSI-Festplatten- und CD-ROM-Laufwerk-Emulatoren (Erfahrungsbericht eines Nutzers). ZuluSCSI emuliert eine SCSI-I- oder SCSI-2-Festplatte unter Verwendung einer SD-Speicherkarte (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen der Version 2023.05.24:
  • BIN/CUE format support and more complete CD-ROM emulation
  • CD-ROM: code consolidation and bugfixes
  • CDROM: Table of contents and addressing improvements
  • Rudimentary tape support (BETA feature)
  • More tape command implementations: Erase, Seek and ReadPosition
  • Improved OMTI support
  • RP2040: Fix support for 2GB SD cards
  • RP2040: Fix USB log corruption
Die folgenden Funktionen können nicht ohne zusätzliche Hardware genutzt werden, die noch nicht im Handel erhältlich ist:
  • EXPERIMENTAL SP/DIF output on expansion pins of RP2040 boards
  • EXPERIMENTAL audio playback support from BIN/CUE files
(dr)

[Meldung: 25. Mai. 2023, 05:51] [Kommentare: 0]
