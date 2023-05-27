amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

28.Mai.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 27.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
lubricator.lha           comm/www   49K   68k HTTP search + download, ADF/D...
10th_Intro.lha           demo/intro 72K   68k Anniversary 1st publication o...
ChunkyFunctions.lha      dev/asm    12K       Clipped Chunky Line & Circlef...
HWP_APNG.lha             dev/hwood  1.3M  ALL Hollywood plugin for APNG anims
HWP_FLIC.lha             dev/hwood  27K   ALL Hollywood plugin for FLI/FLC ...
HWP_JPEG2000.lha         dev/hwood  379K  ALL Hollywood plugin for JPEG2000...
HWP_PCX.lha              dev/hwood  26K   ALL Hollywood plugin for PCX images
HWP_TIFF.lha             dev/hwood  808K  ALL Hollywood plugin for TIFF images
HWP_YAFA.lha             dev/hwood  69K   ALL Hollywood plugin for YAFA anims
PreludeSoftwareBundle... driver/aud 116K  68k Software bundle for Prelude s...
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 48K   68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
2D_ATcad_UAE.lha         gfx/misc   13M   68k CAD mit Steppermotor-Ansteuerung
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.1M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip      text/pfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
ShellDir.lha             util/cli   19K       NewShell from specified direc...
WarpDTPrefs.lha          util/dtype 198K  68k WarpDT preferences program V4...
SploinerGUI-AmigaOS3.lha util/wb    1.4M  68k A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-AmigaOS4.lha util/wb    1.9M  OS4 A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-AROS.lha     util/wb    1.6M  x86 A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-MorphOS.lha  util/wb    1.5M  MOS A GUI for Sploiner command
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2023, 08:26]
.
