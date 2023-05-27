|28.Mai.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 27.05.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.05.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
lubricator.lha comm/www 49K 68k HTTP search + download, ADF/D...
10th_Intro.lha demo/intro 72K 68k Anniversary 1st publication o...
ChunkyFunctions.lha dev/asm 12K Clipped Chunky Line & Circlef...
HWP_APNG.lha dev/hwood 1.3M ALL Hollywood plugin for APNG anims
HWP_FLIC.lha dev/hwood 27K ALL Hollywood plugin for FLI/FLC ...
HWP_JPEG2000.lha dev/hwood 379K ALL Hollywood plugin for JPEG2000...
HWP_PCX.lha dev/hwood 26K ALL Hollywood plugin for PCX images
HWP_TIFF.lha dev/hwood 808K ALL Hollywood plugin for TIFF images
HWP_YAFA.lha dev/hwood 69K ALL Hollywood plugin for YAFA anims
PreludeSoftwareBundle... driver/aud 116K 68k Software bundle for Prelude s...
RescueLander.lha game/actio 48K 68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
2D_ATcad_UAE.lha gfx/misc 13M 68k CAD mit Steppermotor-Ansteuerung
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 5.1M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip text/pfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
ShellDir.lha util/cli 19K NewShell from specified direc...
WarpDTPrefs.lha util/dtype 198K 68k WarpDT preferences program V4...
SploinerGUI-AmigaOS3.lha util/wb 1.4M 68k A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-AmigaOS4.lha util/wb 1.9M OS4 A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-AROS.lha util/wb 1.6M x86 A GUI for Sploiner command
SploinerGUI-MorphOS.lha util/wb 1.5M MOS A GUI for Sploiner command
