|09.Jun.2023
| MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.4 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorphOS
Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat seinen FTP-Client "RNOXFER" auf die Version 1.4 aktualisiert. Auf seiner Webseite erläutern ein Tutorial und ein Video den Funktionsumfang des Programms, das im Aminet zur Verfügung steht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Added editing fields in the server list window
- Added the comment column on the server list
- Added the default local path setting
- Added the private keyfile setting for SFTP connections
- Added a check for server list changes at exit
- Added UTF-8 support to be RFC 2640 compliant
- Massive speedup in directory handling
- More verbose file size comparison when a file exists
- Added an option to save selected files/dirs as a text file
- Fixed advanced.conf handling
- Fixed issues with the settings file format
- Adjusted window sleep modes
- Disconnects from the previous server when double-clicking a new server from the server list
- Uses hURL 2.0 (requires MorphOS 3.16 or AmiSSL 5 on AmigaOS)
