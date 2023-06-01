amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

09.Jun.2023
poly.play (Twitter)


 Textadventure: Vorbestellung der Boxed-Edition von "Tristam Island"
Ende 2020 wurde das kommerzielle Textadventure "Tristam Island" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Bei poly.play kann das Spiel nun als Boxed-Edition für 35 Euro vorbestellt werden. Inhalt:
  • 3,5"-Diskette
  • Kartonbox mit Schuber (23 x 18,5 x 2,5 cm)
  • Gesteinsprobe
  • MicroSD-Karte inkl. Disketten-Images für alle Systeme und Bonusmaterial
  • Anleitung (DIN A5, englisch)
  • Hintbook
  • Postkarte
  • Kurzanleitung "How to Play Interactive Fiction"
  • Sticker
  • Din-A3-Poster
  • in Folie eingeschweißt
Verfügbar soll die Box ab 01. August 2023 sein. (dr)

[Meldung: 09. Jun. 2023, 08:40] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.