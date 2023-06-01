|09.Jun.2023
| Textadventure: Vorbestellung der Boxed-Edition von "Tristam Island"
Ende 2020 wurde das kommerzielle Textadventure "Tristam Island" veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Bei poly.play kann das Spiel nun als Boxed-Edition für 35 Euro vorbestellt werden. Inhalt:
Verfügbar soll die Box ab 01. August 2023 sein. (dr)
- 3,5"-Diskette
- Kartonbox mit Schuber (23 x 18,5 x 2,5 cm)
- Gesteinsprobe
- MicroSD-Karte inkl. Disketten-Images für alle Systeme und Bonusmaterial
- Anleitung (DIN A5, englisch)
- Hintbook
- Postkarte
- Kurzanleitung "How to Play Interactive Fiction"
- Sticker
- Din-A3-Poster
- in Folie eingeschweißt
