|10.Jun.2023
| Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core V0.1.1
Die Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist FPGA-basiert und unterstützt als solche Module von Nintendo, Sega, der PC Engine oder des Atari Lynx. Vom Amiga-Core wurde nun die Version 0.1.1 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Created a Settings file for the Pocket so new installs over old configurations will get replaced
- Updated readme
- Hard Drive support for the Pocket
- Proper 640x400/200 video outputs work!
- Write to floppy images
- More memory for the fast memory locations and tested working correctly.
- Larger memory footprint for the MPU to hold all this awesomeness!!! 128KBYTE OF POWER!
- A OSD Keyboard on the pocket when you are playing on pocket mode.
- Null modem support using a Gameboy serial cable between two pockets! This could also open up Midi support.
- Also a emulated mouse on a analogue joystick in docked mode (This is the left thumb stick and the left and right triggers for the mouse clicks)
[Meldung: 10. Jun. 2023, 15:06] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]