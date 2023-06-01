|14.Jun.2023
| AmigaOS 4: CPU-Profiler "Tequila" 1.1
Juha 'capehill' Niemimakis "Tequila" ist ein einfacher CPU-Profiler, der aktuell laufende Aufgaben abfragt (Screenshot). Änderungen der Version 1.1:
Direkter Download: Tequila-1.1.lha (33 KB) (dr)
- Add custom rendering.
- Add locale support.
- Add Finnish and Italian catalogs.
- Display task switches / second.
- Display Forbid percentage.
- Display "(task)" instead of PID 0 for pure tasks.
- Fix occasional issue with unfreed signals at exit.
- Fix occasional freeze during listbrowser.gadget update.
- Reduce heap memory usage.
- Optimize string handling.
- Use Forbid() instead of Disable() when reading task lists.
[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2023, 05:54]
