14.Jun.2023
GitHub


 AmigaOS 4: CPU-Profiler "Tequila" 1.1
Juha 'capehill' Niemimakis "Tequila" ist ein einfacher CPU-Profiler, der aktuell laufende Aufgaben abfragt (Screenshot). Änderungen der Version 1.1:
  • Add custom rendering.
  • Add locale support.
  • Add Finnish and Italian catalogs.
  • Display task switches / second.
  • Display Forbid percentage.
  • Display "(task)" instead of PID 0 for pure tasks.
  • Fix occasional issue with unfreed signals at exit.
  • Fix occasional freeze during listbrowser.gadget update.
  • Reduce heap memory usage.
  • Optimize string handling.
  • Use Forbid() instead of Disable() when reading task lists.
Direkter Download: Tequila-1.1.lha (33 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2023, 05:54] [Kommentare: 0]
