17.Jun.2023
itch.io


 Adventure: "The Oregon Trail" V0.85
Sami Vehmaa hat ein neues Spieleprojekt begonnen: "The Oregon Trail" (neues YouTube-Video einer live-Präsentation) spielt im Jahre 1847 und ist ein textbasiertes Abenteuerspiel (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die nun veröffentlichte Version 0.85 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • Menu updated
  • Amiga Guide in place
  • Known bug fixes done
  • Many audio effects added
  • Trading added
  • Full screen color fix
  • Death enhanced
  • Game is more personal, names instead of wife/daughter etc
  • Map updated
  • Memory optimization
  • Gun Draw Duel
  • Background events, things just there to make game more alive, input no longer is locked/waiting for your input something
  • Game time (days) runs by it self, looks like 40-50min game play
[Meldung: 17. Jun. 2023, 14:21]
