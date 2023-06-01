|17.Jun.2023
| Adventure: "The Oregon Trail" V0.85
Sami Vehmaa hat ein neues Spieleprojekt begonnen: "The Oregon Trail" (neues YouTube-Video einer live-Präsentation) spielt im Jahre 1847 und ist ein textbasiertes Abenteuerspiel (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die nun veröffentlichte Version 0.85 bietet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- Menu updated
- Amiga Guide in place
- Known bug fixes done
- Many audio effects added
- Trading added
- Full screen color fix
- Death enhanced
- Game is more personal, names instead of wife/daughter etc
- Map updated
- Memory optimization
- Gun Draw Duel
- Background events, things just there to make game more alive, input no longer is locked/waiting for your input something
- Game time (days) runs by it self, looks like 40-50min game play
[Meldung: 17. Jun. 2023, 14:21] [Kommentare: 0]
