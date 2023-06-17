amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
18.Jun.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 17.06.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.06.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
links-mos.lha            comm/www   7.2M  MOS Links text-only WWW browser w...
evo.lha                  dev/e      652K  68k E-VO: Amiga E Evolution
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha     disk/misc  82K   x86 SMB2 file system client
smb2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha  disk/misc  149K  68k SMB2 file system client
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.6M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.9M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.2M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  18M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
2D_ATcad_RTG.lha         gfx/misc   740K  68k 2D-CAD-Programm
WhatIFF2.10.lha          mags/misc  1.4M      What IFF? #2.10-June-2023
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.8M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha  mus/edit   389K  68k Opus Audio Tools
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip     text/bfont 2.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip      text/pfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
avalanche.lha            util/arc   110K  AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
IdentifyDev.lha          util/libs  67K   68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyUsr.lha          util/libs  100K  68k Identify hardware and more
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  11M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
GoShell.lha              util/shell 25K   68k tool for open Shell in full s...
GoShell_pl.lha           util/shell 3K        polish catalog for GoShell
RNOWidgets.lha           util/wb    4.9M  MOS Desktop widgets application
RNOWidgets_OS4.lha       util/wb    4.5M  OS4 Desktop widgets application
(snx)

[Meldung: 18. Jun. 2023, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
